Wheelchair football all-star military vets showcase their skills at NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Football is for everybody - just ask these veterans, using their wheels to make the play.

"I started playing wheelchair basketball about 10 years ago," said Blake McMinn, USA Wheelchair Football, Army. "I played wheelchair softball, wheelchair tennis - and then when they came up with a league for wheelchair football, I was like 'Might as well try it and see how it is.' It's been a lot of fun."

Army veteran Blake McMinn from Fort Worth, Texas, plays cornerback and receiver - and says - it's no joke.

"We're landing directly on concrete so elbows, knees, face - whatever," he said.

On Friday, these heroes who have served, were competing at Huntington Place as part of the NFL's Salute to Service - organizing the first USA Wheelchair Football League Veterans All-Star Game.

"We're so excited to be here - we're basically a part of the NFL Draft - how cool is that?" said Anne Marie Dougherty, of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We're so thrilled - everybody who's out here playing - it's the first ever all-star championship - all veterans game. And we're playing Army versus Navy and there is a lot of competition on the field."

The USA Wheelchair Football League’s top players competing on two teams - the U.S. Army versus Navy and U.S. Marine Corps veterans.

"We have found long ago that sports are a massive way to try to recover - to try to get through some of the issues that you had - because it's fun," said Bob Woodruff.

Woodruff is a journalist with ABC News - critically injured while reporting in Iraq nearly two decades ago. His family is from Metro Detroit and they founded the Bob Woodruff Foundation which partners with the NFL to make these opportunities for veterans possible.

"Fourteen different cities now have teams," he said. "We didn't think it was going to skyrocket this fast but it's a very popular thing and it's very successful."

Whether the veterans were injured while serving or - like Jason Kelley - dealing with conditions like multiple sclerosis - the competition and camaraderie come naturally for those who've served - and their families.

"It helps people understand each other, too, so it's really nice to be able to come together - and it gives a better awareness," said Christina Kelley

It is a win-win for everybody - but on this day it's Army with the victory. And Blake McMinn was named MVP.

"It's awesome - we definitely want to keep spreading the word of the football and getting more people out," he said. "It's a fun sport to play."