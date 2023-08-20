Wheelchair Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons beat Leeds Rhinos 66-20 to win first title

Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final Leeds Rhinos (10) 20 Tries: Mulhall, Butler, Collins, Boyd-Ward Goals: Collins 2 Catalans Dragons (30) 66 Tries: Vargas, N Clausells 5, Bourson 2, Bechara 2, G Clausells 2 Goals: N Clausells 8, G Clausells

Catalans Dragons swept aside holders Leeds Rhinos with a dominant display to win their first Wheelchair Challenge Cup title in Sheffield.

The Rhinos had been chasing a historic four in a row after beating the Dragons in last year's final.

But this time their French opponents were stronger defensively and more fluent in attack.

French international Nico Clausells was voted player of the match after scoring five tries and eight goals.

More to follow.