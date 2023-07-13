Whattoknow about WNBA All-Star weekend: UConn women's basketball stars, CT Sun players, and more

Jul. 13—The city of Las Vegas is hosting the event for the third time with this year's festivities held at Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. Las Vegas previously hosted All-Star in 2021 and in 2019 (at Mandalay Bay Events Center).

Stewart and Wilson, voted as this year's All-Star captains by fans, drafted their rosters on July 8. The two also captioned last year's All-Star teams with Team Wilson defeating Team Stewart 134-112 in Chicago. Wilson's team has won each year the former South Carolina star has been a team captain, including in 2019.

This year Team Wilson will be led by Wilson and her Aces' teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, alongside Aliyah Boston (Indiana) and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas). Her reserves are Allisha Gray (Atlanta), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut), Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta) and fellow Aces' star Kelsey Plum. Wilson also drafted Washington star Elena Delle Donne, however; Delle Donne was scratched from the lineup earlier this week due to an ankle injury. Atlanta's Rhyne Howard was added to Wilson's roster as a replacement.

Team Stewart's starters will be Stewart, Brittney Griner (Phoenix), Jewell Loyd (Seattle), Satou Sabally (Dallas) and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles). The team's reserves are Courtney Vandersloot (New York), Sabrina Ionescu (New York), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Kahleah Copper (Chicgao) and fellow former Husky Napheesa Collier (Minnesota).

The Connecticut Sun coaching staff will coach Team Stewart, marking head coach Stephanie White's All-Star debut, while Team Wilson will be coached by the Aces' coaching staff, including head coach Becky Hammon.

While UConn only has two alumnae in the All-Star game (Stewart and Collier), Notre Dame (Loyd, Ogunbowale and Young) and South Carolina (Wilson, Boston and Gray) each have a league-high three. Boston's All-Star selection makes her the first WNBA rookie to be given the nod since 2014.

Fellow former Husky great Rebecca Lobo will be calling the All-Star Game on Saturday for ESPN alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco.

In its new format, this year's All-Star skills contest will feature four pairs of All-Star teammates in a two-round, timed, obstacle course/relay competition. Players will be tested on their agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills throughout the course.

The four teams are Team Dream (Allisha Gray and Parker), Team Wings (Ogunbowale and Sabally), Team Aces (Chelsea Gray and Plum) and Team Liberty (Ionescu and Vandersloot).

Selected players will also compete in a 3-point contest on Friday.

All-Star Skills Contest

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

All-Star Game

When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: ABC