What's wrong with Memphis fans? Nothing! They just need a good football season | Giannotto

They were standing outside the Memphis Athletic Fund tailgate on Tiger Lane Saturday, talking to Brad Loos about the old days.

Charles and Sparky Knight remembered when Dave Loos played and coached for the Memphis State basketball team and wanted to welcome his son back to town. But it was Brad’s second day on the job as a senior associate athletic director for the university, so he shouldn’t be expected to be able to answer the conference realignment question Sparky Knight had.

“What the hell is wrong with us?” Knight said, throwing his arms up for effect.

There was no avoiding this refrain even when Memphis opened the 2023 season with a 56-14 win over Bethune-Cookman. Not after the gut punches this fan base has endured of late. Not after this past week, after the funding for renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium was debated and SMU became the latest school to leave the Tigers behind in the AAC.

So perhaps it’s worth writing and repeating this in bold lettering:

THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH YOU!

The system of haves and have-nots is wrong. The power that television executives possess is wrong. The way university presidents are ruining traditions to chase money is wrong. The moving goalpost for schools like Memphis is wrong.

But Memphis fans?

You’re still the most redeeming thing left in this enterprise. And you sure could use a good Tigers football season. The whole city could, if only to prove to everyone else the problem isn’t us — it’s them.

So consider Saturday the right kind of start — a Memphis win in which it dominated as much as the final score suggested.

Quarterback Seth Henigan was good enough, aside from a first-half pick-six. Sophomore Sutton Smith became the Tigers’ first 100-yard rusher in almost two years. New running back Blake Watson, by way of Old Dominion, seemed just as intriguing. New wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee, by way of Toledo, had a 47-yard touchdown catch.

The defense was suffocating, pitching a shutout because all of Bethune-Cookman’s points came off Memphis turnovers. The new kicker, Sam Houston State transfer Seth Morgan, was accurate. The new “Release the Tigers” pregame ceremony, which featured Stephen Gostkowski, went off without a hitch.

It’s tough to glean anything meaningful from the performance, considering the opponent. But coach Ryan Silverfield promised a revamped and “explosive” product that looked more like the version of Memphis football prior to the past two underwhelming seasons. This first game sufficed.

“There’s a confidence going around that wasn’t there last year,” Smith observed.

Memphis' Jonah Gambill (65) and other players run onto the field before the start of the game between the University of Memphis and Bethune-Cookman University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The hope is Memphis can start 3-0 by beating Arkansas State and Navy, both of which got trounced in their season openers. That would build some momentum heading into consecutive games against Missouri (Sep. 23), Boise State (Sep. 30) and defending AAC champion Tulane (Oct. 13). Those games will define just how good these Tigers are and can be. Those games will determine how many show up in the stands this season.

The announced crowd of 26,632 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium could’ve been bigger. There were fewer fans at the Memphis home opener in 2020 (because of COVID-19 restrictions) and 2017 (because of Tropical Storm Harvey), but otherwise this was the smallest crowd at the program’s first home game of the season since 2003. It’s more than 6,000 fewer fans than last year.

That shouldn’t be shocking after an athletic department official revealed a couple of weeks ago only 11,000 season tickets had been sold. Given the onslaught of bad news leading up to this night, and the FCS competition on the other sideline, it could have been worse.

But you aren’t the problem.

You’ve never been the problem.

You’re the reason Watson won’t soon forget his first Tiger Walk at Memphis.

“I’ve never seen a crowd like that at my old school for a walk into the game,” said Watson, a sixth-year senior.

“It’s part of the pageantry of college football that I hope doesn’t get lost in this new age of everything that’s going on,” Silverfield added.

Memphis' Blake Watson (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the game between the University of Memphis and Bethune-Cookman University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Hear, hear — even if the powers that be are making it hard.

Even if you’re like Sparky Knight throwing your hands up in disgust at what this is becoming.

And so it was, right about the time he asked Loos a conference realignment question that’s impossible to answer, something magical happened. Something that happens only on Tiger Lane. The Mighty Sound of the South started marching, transcending generations on a football Saturday once more.

“Getting to hear that fight song again,” Loos said, “that takes me right back.”

