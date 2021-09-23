What's wrong with Giants? Joe Judge's seat heating up? | The Tailgate

In this week's episode of The Tailgate presented by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by SNY's and The Ringer's John Jastremski.

The crew analyzes what's going wrong for the Giants and whether or not head coach Joe Judge deserves to be on the hot seat. With Eli Manning's number being retired this weekend, Ralph and JJ give their favorite Eli moments and discuss if the allure of their two Super Bowl championships during his Giants' tenure have worn off.

Ralph also gives his takeaways from the first Jets tailgate scene in the MetLife Stadium parking lot since 2019 and NY sports fans share their opinion on who they believe is the greatest QB in New York history.