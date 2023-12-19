What's wrong with floundering Detroit Red Wings? 'We're fragile right now'

Coach Derek Lalonde did not have an immediate diagnosis on his injured players, but he did have one on the Detroit Red Wings.

"We're fragile right now," Lalonde said after the Wings' 4-3 loss Monday to the Anaheim Ducks. "It's just the reality. You come off two tight games, lose 2-1, 1-0, still had some pretty good things in our game.

"You get a little fragile, and two of their first three chances went in and we were chasing it."

Those two chances were surrendered by Ville Husso, who lasted just 17:23 minutes. He suffered a lower-body injury when he came down awkwardly while doing the splits and had to be helped off the ice. Lalonde did not have an update on Husso right after the game, nor one on fourth-line forward Klim Kostin, who suffered an upper-body injury when he was hit by Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas during the second period.

The Wings (15-12-4) next play Wednesday against the Jets in Winnipeg.

The Ducks had a 4-0 lead when Jeff Petry dented goaltender Lukas Dostal 2:26 into the second period.

"It's frustrating," said Alex DeBrincat, who scored back-to-back power play goals 10 minutes apart in the third period. "Obviously, we weren't really ready to play. You're not going to win many games when you go down 4-0. We tried to battle back but it's too late. We have to be ready to play.

"Those are two points we gave up that we shouldn't."

The Wings have lost three straight games and five of their last six.

"I think we just gave up a little too much to start," Patrick Kane said after his first multipoint game in Wings uniform. "The fire was there at the start of the second all the way through the end of the game, but, not the first we wanted."

The Wings did regain the services of captain Dylan Larkin, who ended up missing just four games after his scary incident Dec. 9, when he lost consciousness after being punched and cross-checked during net-front play. David Perron remains suspended, but is supposed to have his hearing Tuesday; he has served five of six games.

The Ducks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings. The Wings have also incurred losses this month to two other teams near the bottom in the San Jose Sharks (in overtime) and the Ottawa Senators.

Monday's outing turned sour before the midpoint of the first period, when Husso gave up two goals on wide-open point shots.

"It was not a great start," Lalonde said. "First goal, middle of the net. Probably reflects our team a little bit, just the up-and-down play.

"I believe four of their first six chances overall all went. We're kind of back to that point where any look we gave up is going in. It's on the group to buckle it down a little bit better."

By the time the Wings committed to playing, they were already down four goals.

"We got emotionally engaged there," Lalonde said. "We give up those two goals early, it took us a while to claw back into it."

