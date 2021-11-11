What's the worst narrative in fantasy football? | FFSK
Matt Harmon breaks down your responses to the worst narrative in fantasy football so far.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don tackle the big news of the day, Cam Newton signing back with the Carolina Panthers and Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Los Angeles Rams, before previewing each of Sunday’s games in week 10 of the NFL season. With lots of injured RBs that might be missing their games, there is plenty of opportunity to invest in backup RBs this week. Find out which free agents you should be stashing!
Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones was limited Thursday and didn't practice Friday with a hamstring injury.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don delve into the Arizona RB's impressive stats after his huge Week 9 performance. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Denver Broncos could without 3 starters on the offensive line for Week 10 matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles
It’s still unclear whether or not the Cardinals will have starting quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. But it looks like they will have receiver A.J. Green. Arizona announced that the team activated Green off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Green missed last week’s win over the 49ers [more]
Los Angeles Rams signed All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, and traded for Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller on Nov. 1.
After U.S. international travel restrictions were lifted, Frances Poole got on a flight from Vancouver to Virginia to see her grandchildren.
The Ravens and Dolphins open Week 10 with their Thursday night matchup. 4for4 has you covered with a single-game DFS breakdown to help with your lineup decisions.
Welcome to the NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy football contest consists of 18 rounds where the top 25,200 entry overall and top 1,000 entries per round share $150,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $1,000 + YFFC Live Final entry to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all […] The post NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 10 appeared first on Awesemo.com.
Football players, FFA members and marching band students were among those who took part in Thursday's Crestview Local Schools Veterans Day parade.
Ariel Epstein gives her DFS must-plays and fades for the NBA slate on Friday, Nov. 12
Pettersson's offensive uptick, the fleeting Troy Terry breakout, and a crowded Dallas Stars goaltending situation highlight this week's takeaways.
Titans receiver Julio Jones was not on the team’s practice report Wednesday. It was his first full practice since Oct. 15, and the first time he was off the injury report since Week 3. He was back on it Thursday, with a limited practice because of his balky hamstring. Jones has missed three games this [more]
Our analysts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 10 DFS.
Cooper Kupp shared his initial thoughts on the Rams' addition of Odell Beckham Jr., saying people forget how good he is.
Julio Jones might be blocking fantasy managers from a more-productive option. Scott Pianowski examines his Week 10 fades.
"I saw a normal basketball play basically turn into a nightmare," said the mother of a California player who suffered a concussion in the incident.
Julian Edelman summed up the Panthers signing Cam Newton on Thursday
This is the second time in school history Cincinnati has started the season with 10 straight wins.