What's the worst narrative in fantasy football? | FFSK

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don tackle the big news of the day, Cam Newton signing back with the Carolina Panthers and Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Los Angeles Rams, before previewing each of Sunday’s games in week 10 of the NFL season. With lots of injured RBs that might be missing their games, there is plenty of opportunity to invest in backup RBs this week. Find out which free agents you should be stashing!