What's up with OBJ, Baker claimed by Rams, Titans fire GM Robinson & is Brandon Staley right for Chargers?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

As the 2022 NFL playoffs draw closer, some of the most interesting storylines approaching Week 14 involve a bunch of parties who will not be a part of the on-field action this Sunday. Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to dissect the biggest NFL stories of the week.

Kicking things off, the market for free agent WR Odell Beckham, Jr. may be cooling off as reports are that OBJ may not be ready to return to action until at least the first round of the playoffs. Jori reports from her experience inside the Cowboys facility why the front-runners for OBJ may be having second thoughts.

Next, the crew talks about the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo's injury in San Francisco, what the pathway to success looks like for Brock Purdy under Kyle Shanahan's system and how Dallas and Philadelphia look just too unstoppable in that conference.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the Carolina Panthers shockingly released former first overall pick Baker Mayfield on Monday, giving the QB an opportunity to play the remaining 5 games of the season with another squad before hitting free agency in March. The floundering Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams picked him up Tuesday, and while his status for Thursday night's Rams/Raiders match is in question — what's not in question is that this may be one of Mayfield's last chances to prove himself before entering the Akili Smith/Josh Rosen/Ryan Leaf zone of first-round QB busts.

In the AFC, the major news of the week was the Tennessee Titans unexpectedly parting ways with GM Jon Robinson. After 7 straight winning seasons and what's about to be 3 straight AFC South titles under Robinson's management, the crew tries to parse why the Titans made such a bold move mid-season.

Finally, McDonald expands upon his recent column about the Los Angeles Chargers, why they're in the middle of another frustratingly average season & if Brandon Staley's coaching mistakes are putting him on the hot seat.

Story continues

0:20 The latest on Odell Beckham, Jr. and why he hasn't signed yet with the Dallas Cowboys or any other organization

15:00 Can Kyle Shanahan scheme Brock Purdy into playoff success, or will the Cowboys & Eagles crush the 49ers in the playoffs?

23:30 Baker Mayfield's future after being cut by Carolina Panthers, claimed by Los Angeles Rams

33:30 Fallout from Tennessee Titans firing GM Jon Robinson in a surprise move

45:35 Is Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley cut out to be a head coach in the NFL?

Former Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday. On Tuesday, he was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts