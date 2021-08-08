What's on TV This Week: 'Fantasy Island,' Princess Diana, the Tokyo Olympics and more

SUNDAY

Former quarterback Peyton Manning leads this year’s list of inductees for the “2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony.” From Canton, Ohio. 4 p.m. ESPN

The races have been run and the hardware’s all been handed out, which means all that’s left is the “Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.” 5 p.m. NBC

Old married couple: Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard step in the middle of a “Family Game Fight!” in this new competition series. 7:30 p.m. NBC; also 9 p.m. Wed.

Princess Diana is remembered in a special edition of “In Their Own Words.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A college student gets caught up in a "Lethal Love Triangle" in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime

What did U.S. government officials know about flying saucers and when did they know it? Find out in the new docuseries “UFO.” 9 p.m. Showtime

What a feeling! Jennifer Beals and company return for a second season of the L.A.-set spinoff “The L Word: Generation Q.” 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Indigenous teens scheme to leave rural Oklahoma in their rearview mirror in the new comedy series “Reservation Dogs.” Anytime, FX on Hulu

See who got away with their ill-gotten gains and who got sent to the hoosegow in the new docuseries “Super Heists.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Katie Thurston makes her selection in the three-hour season finale of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC

Instagram stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein are your guides to “Cheap Old Houses” in this new real estate series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

TUESDAY

The new documentary “Untold: Malice at the Palace” revisits a bench-clearing brawl between the Pacers and Pistons at an NBA game in 2004. Anytime, Netflix

“DC’s Stargirl” is back in action for a second season of this superhero drama. Brec Bassinger stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Welcome to “Fantasy Island” — again! Roselyn Sánchez (“Devious Maids”) plays a descendent of the original series’ mysterious Mr. Rourke in a reboot of the 1977-84 drama. 9 p.m. Fox

“Frontline” revisits the case of seven Black men accused of trying to help Al Qaeda carry out more terrorist attacks “In the Shadow of 9/11” in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new franchise entry "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys" follows the five-time Super Bowl champs as they prepare for the coming NFL season. 10 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

Find out who can stand the heat and who can't in the new competition series “Bake Squad.” “Masterchef’s” Christina Tosi hosts. Anytime, Netflix

Pucker up! Elle Evans (Joey King) returns in the 2021 franchise entry “The Kissing Booth 3.” Molly Ringwald also stars. Anytime, Netflix

The 2021 documentary “Misha and the Wolves” investigates a Belgian writer’s questionable account of how she survived the Holocaust as a young girl. Anytime, Netflix

What if pivotal moments from your favorite Marvel movies had played out differently? That’s the premise of the new animated series “What If…?” Anytime, Disney+

“Money Court” is now in session. “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary, et al., try to resolve high-stakes financial disputes in this new reality series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

See how the other half — the rich and famous half — lives in a revival of the reality series “MTV Cribs.” 9:30 p.m. MTV

We will always love her: Grammy winning singer Whitney Houston is remembered in the debut installment of the docuseries “Superstar.” 10 p.m. ABC

THURSDAY

Sexy singles learn what their former romantic partners really thought of them in the new reality series “Ex-Rated.” Andy Cohen hosts. Anytime, Peacock

College applications and the COVID-19 pandemic are among the challenges that confronted Oakland high school students in 2020, as detailed in the 2021 documentary “Homeroom.” Anytime, Hulu

Don’t believe “The Hype.” Aspiring streetwear moguls try to take their designs to the next level in this new star-studded competition series. Anytime, HBO Max

Comic and podcast host Patricia Williams — a.k.a. “Ms. Pat” — stars in this new Atlanta-set sitcom based on her own life. Anytime, BET+

Beam me down, Scotty: The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” launches a second season. Anytime, Paramount+

Does this taste funny to you? A comic and his famous friends chow down in the new series “Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco.” Anytime, Discovery+

If you build it, etc.: The White Sox and the Yankees meet on a baseball field constructed on an Iowa farm for a certain 1989 Kevin Costner film in the MLB’s first-ever “Field of Dreams Game.” 4 p.m. Fox

The Andy Samberg cop-comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is back for its eighth and final season. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

The reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spinoff, “Growing Up Chrisley,” return with new episodes. 9 and 9:30 pm. USA

The new docuseries “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” seeks answers to lingering questions surrounding the Compton-born rapper’s untimely demise in 1995. 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

“Tenet’s” John David Washington plays an American tourist caught up in a conspiracy while vacationing in Greece in the 2021 thriller “Beckett.” Anytime, Netflix

Hollywood in the 1990s is even weirder than you remember it in the noir-ish new horror drama “Brand New Cherry Flavor.” With Rosa Salazar and Catherine Keener. Anytime, Netflix

A teen girl (Emilia Jones), the hearing child of deaf adults — or “CODA,” for short — tries to figure out her future in this 2021 drama. Oscar winner Marlee Matlin also stars. With Anytime, Apple TV+

“Modern Love” walks beside me, modern love walks on by. This star-studded anthology series returns with a new batch of episodes. Anytime, Amazon Prime

An Indian American teen (Avantika Vandanapu) turns the tables when she steps behind the turntables in the new TV movie “Spin.” 8 p.m. Disney Channel

Mal and Ben from the live-action musical franchise “Descendants” get hitched in the new animated tale “Descendants: The Royal Wedding.” 9:40 p.m. Disney Channel

Aspiring young pastry chefs are put through their paces in the new reality competition “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off.” 10:05 p.m. Disney Channel

SATURDAY

Your Los Angeles Rams meet your Los Angeles Chargers in an “NFL Preseason Football” matchup from both teams’ home field, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. 7 p.m. CBS

“Grace & Frankie's” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are among the stars slated to appear on the “Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Love in Action Telethon.” Cher Calvin and “Glee’s” Jane Lynch co-host. 7 p.m. KTLA

You belong in “The Zoo: San Diego.” The spinoff series is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

The sixth time is the charm in the new franchise entry “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6.” With Josie Bissett and Jack Wagner. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.