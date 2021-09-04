What's on TV Saturday: College Football: LSU visits UCLA on Fox; 'The Zoo: San Diego'
SERIES
The Zoo: San Diego A pair of rescued mountain lion cubs are ready for their new habitat. Also, a white rhino undergoes a procedure in the hope of saving the species. A second episode follows.8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Eden: Untamed Planet The making of the documentary series. 8 p.m. BBC America
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty The documentary wildlife series returns with a midseason premiere revolving around three families of meerkats descended from Flower. 9 p.m. BBC America
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Third Round, 8 a.m. ESPN2; Third Round, Sunday, 4 a.m. ESPN2
College Football LSU visits UCLA, 5:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Oklahoma visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC; Penn State visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; Western Michigan visits Michigan, 9 a.m. ESPN; Stanford visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS1; Alabama visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. ABC; West Virginia visits Maryland, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Louisiana visits Texas, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia visits Clemson, 4:30 p.m. ABC; William & Mary visits Virginia, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; BYU visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits California, 7:30 p.m. FS1
Women's Golf: Solheim Cup Day 1, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Day 2, Sunday 4 a.m. Golf
2021 Tour Championship Golf Third round, 10 a.m. Golf; 11:30 a.m. NBC
Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m. FS1; regional coverage, 4 and 6 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
News of the World A former Confederate army officer (Tom Hanks) tries to return a young orphan girl (Helena Zengel), who had been raised from an early age by a Kiowa Indian tribe, to her last remaining family in director Paul Greengrass' 2020 adaptation of the novel by Paulette Jiles. 8 p.m. HBO
Cheer for Your Life Humiliated during initiation week, a high school cheerleader (Grace Patterson) realizes she is in danger after another girl on the squad is killed in this 2021 thriller. Anna Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Hampton also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Mauritanian Based on a true story, director Kevin Macdonald's 2021 legal drama chronicles the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim), who was held for 14 years (2002-16) without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. Jodie Foster co-stars as the American lawyer who investigates the case and becomes convinced that Mohamedou falsely confessed to terrorism to protect his mother against violence from corrupt officials. Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zachary Levi also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Black Panther Chadwick Boseman stars as the prince of a kingdom called Wakanda that needs defenders from outside invaders. Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya also star in this 2018 action film. 8 p.m. TNT
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit Chris Pine is cast as novelist Tom Clancy's CIA hero early in his espionage career. Under the tutelage of an agency veteran (Kevin Costner), Ryan tries to thwart a terrorist plot against the U.S. aimed at dismantling the nation's economy in this 2014 thriller. Also starring Keira Knightley and Kenneth Branagh, who directs. 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:12 a.m. Encore
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 9 a.m. Freeform
Tombstone (1993) 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Paramount
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9 a.m. POP
Gunga Din (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 a.m. E!
Top Gun (1986) 10:05 a.m. and 7:07 p.m. Encore
Octopussy (1983) 10:30 a.m. Ovation
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) 10:45 a.m. IFC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11 a.m. Nickelodeon
Moon (2009) 11 a.m. TMC
Matilda (1996) 11:05 a.m. Freeform
12 Angry Men (1957) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Open Water (2003) 11:55 a.m. Epix
Transformers (2007) Noon HBO
The Client (1994) Noon POP
Coming to America (1988) Noon and 8 p.m. VH1
Big (1988) 12:23 p.m. Starz
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 12:45 p.m. TMC
Lawrence of Arabia: Director's Cut (1962) 1 p.m. TCM
Gremlins (1984) 1:15 p.m. IFC
The Untouchables (1987) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
There's Something About Mary (1998) 1:32 and 11:01 p.m. Encore
Just Mercy (2019) 1:59 p.m. Cinemax
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. FXX
Nothing in Common (1986) 2:30 p.m. KCOP
Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Room (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
Friday (1995) 3:30 p.m. BET
Shrek (2001) 3:35 p.m. Freeform
Hoosiers (1986) 4 p.m. KCET
Lethal Weapon (1987) 4 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) 4 p.m. E!
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
Les Girls (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Pretty in Pink (1986) 5:27 p.m. Encore
The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Shrek 2 (2004) 5:40 p.m. Freeform
Bridesmaids (2011) 5:49 and 8:54 p.m. Bravo
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:30 p.m. AMC
The Joker Is Wild (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7:35 p.m. E!
Despicable Me (2010) 7:45 p.m. Freeform
Selena (1997) 8 p.m. KMEX
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. Comedy Central
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TBS
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 9 p.m. AMC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9 p.m. IFC
Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:50 p.m. Freeform
Detroit (2017) 10:01 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
La Bamba (1987) 11 p.m. Ovation
