What's on TV Monday: 'The Republic of Sarah' on the CW; 'The Bachelorette' season finale

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Sportscaster Joe Buck begins his turn as guest host of the questions for answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

Super Heists This new six-episode documentary miniseries features real-life master thieves and the investigators who pursue them, telling stories about some of their most audacious heists. Tonight's premiere recalls a bank robbery targeting a $30 million slush fund for President Richard Nixon. 7, 8 and 11 p.m. CNBC

American Ninja Warrior The semifinals continue. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) confronts Max (Nathan Parsons), and Maria (Heather Hemmens) is desperate to solve the mystery of her vision. Tyler Blackburn and Michael Vlamis also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Katie Thurston chooses which romantic partner will get the "final rose," in the season finale. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience to watch the final moments unfold. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell's Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Drain the Oceans The first of two new episodes reveals Hollywood's hidden history. The second visits Venice, Italy. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Darcey & Stacey (N) 8 p.m. TLC

The Republic of Sarah Corinne (Hope Lauren) confides in Sarah (Stella Baker) about what happened with Danny (Luke Mitchell), and also admits that she needs Sarah's help with something else in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) is racked by indecision when Coyote (voice of Brian Tyree Henry) tries to persuade her to run away to Altadena with him in this new episode of the animated series. 9 p.m. Fox

BBQ Brawl In the first of two new episodes, team captains Michael Symon, Eddie Jackson and Bobby Flay challenge the competitors to stretch their imaginations and make the barbecue of the future. Then, in the season finale, the captains preside over an all-day competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Story continues

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO

Cheap Old Houses Hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein tour older houses across America that are architecturally intact and available for less than $150,000 in this new home improvement series based on the hosts' popular Instagram site. A second new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Titans Dick (Brenton Thwaites) makes his alliance with Kory, Gar and Rachel (Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft) official, after which they all demonstrate their powers in this new episode of the superhero series. Reed Birney also stars. (N) 10 p.m. TNT

SPECIALS

Return to Tokyo NBCSP devotes most of the day to highlights from the Tokyo Olympics. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 a.m.; 1, 2, 3:30; 5, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Asante McGee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Whitney Cummings; chicken perlo; guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Richard Branson and Sirisha Bandla on their flight to space; Jamie Lee Curtis. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Roselyn Sanchez; guest cohost Terrence J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Dax Shepard; John Stamos. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Matthew Rhys. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:11 a.m. Starz

Hero (2002) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Hot Fuzz (2007) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax

Working Girl (1988) 9:52 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Encore

Obvious Child (2014) 10:35 a.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. MTV

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 11:37 a.m. Cinemax

Cliffhanger (1993) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Out of Sight (1998) 11:48 a.m. Starz

Roxanne (1987) 11:49 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. Encore

In the Line of Fire (1993) Noon TMC

Hustlers (2019) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Bloody Sunday (2002) 1:45 p.m. Epix

The World's End (2013) 1:55 p.m. Syfy

Cujo (1983) 2:10 p.m. TMC

Cast Away (2000) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Pulp Fiction (1994) 3:30 p.m. AMC

American Made (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Fist of Fury (1972) 3:45 p.m. TMC

Fargo (1996) 4 p.m. Ovation

One Way Passage (1932) 5 p.m. TCM

Live and Let Die (1973) 6 p.m. Ovation

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Trouble in Paradise (1932) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7:03 and 10:56 p.m. TNT

Up in the Air (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 8 p.m. Disney

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Client (1994) 8 p.m. POP

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. AMC

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9 p.m. Encore

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:28 p.m. Starz

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. POP







This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.