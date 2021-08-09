What's on TV Monday: 'The Republic of Sarah' on the CW; 'The Bachelorette' season finale
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jeopardy! Sportscaster Joe Buck begins his turn as guest host of the questions for answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
Super Heists This new six-episode documentary miniseries features real-life master thieves and the investigators who pursue them, telling stories about some of their most audacious heists. Tonight's premiere recalls a bank robbery targeting a $30 million slush fund for President Richard Nixon. 7, 8 and 11 p.m. CNBC
American Ninja Warrior The semifinals continue. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) confronts Max (Nathan Parsons), and Maria (Heather Hemmens) is desperate to solve the mystery of her vision. Tyler Blackburn and Michael Vlamis also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Katie Thurston chooses which romantic partner will get the "final rose," in the season finale. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience to watch the final moments unfold. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Drain the Oceans The first of two new episodes reveals Hollywood's hidden history. The second visits Venice, Italy. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
Darcey & Stacey (N) 8 p.m. TLC
The Republic of Sarah Corinne (Hope Lauren) confides in Sarah (Stella Baker) about what happened with Danny (Luke Mitchell), and also admits that she needs Sarah's help with something else in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) is racked by indecision when Coyote (voice of Brian Tyree Henry) tries to persuade her to run away to Altadena with him in this new episode of the animated series. 9 p.m. Fox
BBQ Brawl In the first of two new episodes, team captains Michael Symon, Eddie Jackson and Bobby Flay challenge the competitors to stretch their imaginations and make the barbecue of the future. Then, in the season finale, the captains preside over an all-day competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO
Cheap Old Houses Hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein tour older houses across America that are architecturally intact and available for less than $150,000 in this new home improvement series based on the hosts' popular Instagram site. A second new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Titans Dick (Brenton Thwaites) makes his alliance with Kory, Gar and Rachel (Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft) official, after which they all demonstrate their powers in this new episode of the superhero series. Reed Birney also stars. (N) 10 p.m. TNT
SPECIALS
Return to Tokyo NBCSP devotes most of the day to highlights from the Tokyo Olympics. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 a.m.; 1, 2, 3:30; 5, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Asante McGee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Whitney Cummings; chicken perlo; guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Richard Branson and Sirisha Bandla on their flight to space; Jamie Lee Curtis. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Roselyn Sanchez; guest cohost Terrence J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Dax Shepard; John Stamos. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Matthew Rhys. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:11 a.m. Starz
Hero (2002) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Hot Fuzz (2007) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax
Working Girl (1988) 9:52 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Encore
Obvious Child (2014) 10:35 a.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. MTV
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 11:37 a.m. Cinemax
Cliffhanger (1993) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Out of Sight (1998) 11:48 a.m. Starz
Roxanne (1987) 11:49 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. Encore
In the Line of Fire (1993) Noon TMC
Hustlers (2019) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Bloody Sunday (2002) 1:45 p.m. Epix
The World's End (2013) 1:55 p.m. Syfy
Cujo (1983) 2:10 p.m. TMC
Cast Away (2000) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Pulp Fiction (1994) 3:30 p.m. AMC
American Made (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Fist of Fury (1972) 3:45 p.m. TMC
Fargo (1996) 4 p.m. Ovation
One Way Passage (1932) 5 p.m. TCM
Live and Let Die (1973) 6 p.m. Ovation
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Trouble in Paradise (1932) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7:03 and 10:56 p.m. TNT
Up in the Air (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 8 p.m. Disney
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Client (1994) 8 p.m. POP
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. AMC
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9 p.m. Encore
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:28 p.m. Starz
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. POP
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.