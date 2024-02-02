Advertisement

What's the Trickiest Spot You've Ever Been Stuck In?

Caleb Jacobs
·2 min read
What's the Trickiest Spot You've Ever Been Stuck In? photo
What's the Trickiest Spot You've Ever Been Stuck In? photo

Let's pretend that you, me, and everybody else reading this are sitting at a campfire. We all have our beverage of choice—I'll take black coffee, thank you kindly. Cups are poured, cans are cracked open, and it's the perfect time to discuss:

What's the most stuck you've ever been in a truck?

Or a car, or a bike, or what have you. I'm not picky about the type of ride, but I do want to hear your best story about stopping in a spot where you couldn't get out.

The photo at the top of this post shows a Minnesota man's Ford Super Duty that fell into Lake Winnibigoshish. He was pulling his 24-foot ice house on wheels when he met a couple of cracks in the ice, plunging straight down to the bottom. Obviously, he couldn't get out on his own, but a local tow company retrieved his pickup from the depths with a handy-dandy contraption made exactly for this sort of job.

As for myself, I'm pretty mad that I can't find pictures of my 7.3-liter Power Stroke stuck by the creek last summer. Our family owns a campground and I was backing a canoe trailer down to the water. Well, the crew cab long bed was plenty heavy enough to get trapped in the loose gravel and I just barely got it out. The ruts I dug were a solid 10 inches deep, and it took everything our Kubota tractor had to pull it to solid ground. Also, this is a good reminder for me to get the front u-joint fixed so my 4x4 works again.

Anyway, enough about me. How about you? What's the worst spot you've ever been stuck in? Meet ya in the comments!