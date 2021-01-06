What's Tom Brady's reaction to alcohol? Rob Gronkowski shares priceless story

Gronk shares amazing story about Brady's reaction to alcohol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Over eight seasons as teammates with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have made countless memories on the field, teaming for 96 touchdown passes -- the second-most for any QB-receiver combo in NFL history.

And the two are just as tight off the field.

Last week, Brady perfectly channeled his long-time teammate with an amazing impression when asked about one of his favorite memories of Gronkowski -- and on Wednesday, it was Gronk's turn to return the favor.

“I would just say going to a Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot and just seeing his face after in disgust like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’” Gronkowski said. “Takes a shot and he’s just like, ‘Oh, how am I gonna throw next week?!’”

So what kind of shot elicited that disgusted reaction?

"I think Fireball," Gronk said with a laugh. Check out the priceless story in the video below.

I’m just going to keep doing this every week from now on.



Last week we got @TomBrady talking about @RobGronkowski getting ready for a GQ photoshoot.



This week, we have Gronk talking about Tom doing a shot of Fireball at the Kentucky Derby. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/6AKB9QbBkY — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2021

We'll give Brady the edge for doing a better impression of Gronk than the other way around -- but that's still a classic story. Brady's strict diet is legendary, so it's not a shock to think of him recoiling at a shot -- even if it was only Fireball.