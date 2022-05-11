What's your all-time favorite signature move in NFL? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what your all-time favorite signature move in NFL is. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss what your all-time favorite signature move in NFL is. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
It is rookie minicamp week in Jacksonville and they’ve dropped a player from the roster in order to make room for a young addition to the club. The Jaguars announced that they have released offensive lineman Jared Hocker on Wednesday. Hocker started 32 games at Texas A&M before going undrafted in 2021. He signed with [more]
Kolton Miller has improved in every season with the Raiders. So what is his ceiling?
Former Georgia Bulldog and first round pick Sony Michel is returning to his roots at his new NFL home with the Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' tweet showing a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill did not have the effect the team hoped.
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
The South Western High grad, and one of the fastest college players in the nation, now gets an unlikely shot at the NFL.
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class, including waiving one player with an injury settlement
Julian Edelman with a classic social media post about how his former QB Tom Brady will look when he finally retires.
The free agent market isn't strong but there are still some players out there who might help Detroit
The Detroit Lions currently have 81 players on their 90-man roster and are expected to sign a UDFA class that includes Michigan State OL Kevin Jarvis
We now know what Tom Brady will be doing once his on-field career ends. We’re still waiting for Peyton Manning’s post-playing plan to fully bloom. Despite a belief that Manning would align with one of the groups vying to buy the Broncos, Manning is playing it cool, and coy. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver [more]
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
It seems that every year a player emerges from the draft explaining that a team had claimed it would draft him in a certain spot and did not. This year, one such player is Vikings safety Lewis Cine. Via SI.com, Cine recently told Richard Sherman that an unnamed team holding the twenty-seventh overall pick (i.e., [more]
Are the Green Bay Packers not done adding to their wide receiver room? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport thinks they could be in the market for some of the top veterans still available. "This is a great wide receiver market for the Packers, and I think ...
Bleacher Report predicts that the Ravens will trade for this star wide receiver at the 2022 trade deadline
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took plenty of criticism last week when he said he didn’t see it as his job to mentor rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that in 2017, he told Alex Smith the same thing. But Smith mentored then-rookie Patrick Mahomes anyway. The Chiefs traded up in the first [more]
Former #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill spoke with actor Kevin Hart about the comeback victory over the Bills and his relationship with Patrick Mahomes. | from @EdEastonJr
Rudy Gobert: Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?樂 I'm cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are ...