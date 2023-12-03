What's Texas' Sugar Bowl game record and history against Washington in bowl games?

The Texas Longhorns are heading to the Sugar Bowl against the Washington Huskies as part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day. The announcement came after Texas won the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns have played in the Cotton Bowl more than any other bowl game, but haven't done so since 2003 when they beat the LSU Tigers on New Years Day, 35-20.

Here's a look at their history in the game and against Washington.

Texas' last Sugar Bowl win was vs. Georgia

Texas has split its four Sugar Bowl games, winning their first and last appearances. The team beat Alabama 27-7 in 1948 and most recently won the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Georgia, 28-21.

The Longhorns lost the 1958 Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss 39-7 as well as the 1995 Sugar Bowl against Virginia Tech, 28-10.

Texas lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl last season

Texas, ranked No. 21 at the end of last year's regular season, played No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns lost 27-20. It was the third straight time Texas had played in the game, winning its previous appearances against Colorado in 2020 and Utah in 2021.

Texas has played Washington in two other bowl games. In 2001, Texas won the Holiday Bowl 47-43. In their first meeting in a bowl game, the Huskies emerged with a 14-7 win in the 1979 Sun Bowl.

This means the Longhorns have a 1-2 record in bowl games against the Huskies going into their CFP matchup.

What's Texas' all-time bowl record?

Dating back to the Longhorns' first bowl game in 1943, Texas has played in 59 bowls, winning 31 times, losing 25 times and tying twice.

The Longhorns' longest winning streak in bowl games is five, starting with a 2005 Rose Bowl win vs. Michigan in 2005 and concluding with a Fiesta Bowl win vs. Ohio State in 2009. Their longest losing streak was four, beginning with a 26-10 loss against North Carolina in 1982 and concluding with a 24-16 Bluebonnet Bowl loss vs. Air Force in 1985.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football Sugar Bowl and bowl game history vs. Washington