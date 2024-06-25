What's that in Stanley Cup? Twin babies of Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich, wife

SUNRISE — The Florida Panther who had the best playoff experience may be a guy who never got on the ice.

Not only did forward Jonah Gadjovich come away with a Stanley Cup, but he and his wife, Allison, welcomed their first children — twins — a month ago.

Monday night, they celebrated as few can after the Panthers defeated the Oilers, 2-1. With Jonah on one side of the Cup and Allison on the other, they each carefully placed son Lion and daughter Adalee in the Stanley Cup. With Jonah offering the babies a kiss, photographers snapped away.

“It’s incredible,” Jonah said of the moment. “It’s just a special feeling that we’ll carry the rest of our lives. We’ll look back on this 20 years from now and it’ll be incredible.”

Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich and wife Allison place month-old twins Lion and Adalee inside the Stanley Cup after Florida defeated Edmonton 2-1 in Game 7 of the Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night.

Jonah, 25, signed with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in July. He appeared in 39 regular-season games and had two goals and two assists.

Even though he was a postseason scratch, Jonah was a focal point in the locker room after Allison gave birth two weeks prematurely. Niko Mikkola surprised Jonah with the game puck after the Game 5 victory over the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

It wasn’t easy juggling playoff practices and Dad duty at all hours of the day and night.

“It was tough for sure, but they’re incredible,” he said. “I love them so much.”

As of Tuesday, he’s a full-time father.

“It’s the best feeling in the world being a dad,” he said. “I’m very blessed.”

