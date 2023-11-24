What's at stake for Vanderbilt football against Tennessee Vols in rivalry week

Vanderbilt football won't be playing for a bowl game against Tennessee like it did last year. Hopes for a bowl game are long gone, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to play for.

The Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) could avoid a few dubious distinctions against the Vols (7-4, 3-4). Among them are snapping the nation's longest active losing streak and not being the only Power 5 team to be winless in conference play. Scoring even one point in Neyland Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) would ensure Vanderbilt its first season without being shut out since 2018.

But with the offseason looming and many things uncertain in the Commodores' future, there could be more at stake. While one game won't necessarily change minds when it comes to the transfer portal or coaching changes, any positive momentum could help.

The future of the quarterback position

In his Tuesday availability, Clark Lea wouldn't commit to any of the team's three quarterbacks − Ken Seals, AJ Swann or Walter Taylor. Currently, the Commodores can't operate as if any of the three are the future of the position. Seals is graduating, and with Swann having been benched for half the season, there's a possibility that both could transfer.

If the current situation holds, Vanderbilt will likely need to seek out a quarterback in the transfer portal. But if one of the trio − especially if it's Swann or Taylor − has a big performance against Tennessee, it could inform the direction the Commodores choose to go at that position.

Are any staff members coaching for their jobs?

While Vanderbilt has not made any staff changes in-season, most teams in similar situations do end up making staff changes. Mississippi State and Arkansas, the other two most disappointing teams in the SEC, have already made changes − Arkansas at offensive coordinator and Mississippi State at head coach.

It's quite possible that whatever staff changes may be coming have already been decided. But any time there hasn't yet been a move, there's the possibility that something could change their minds, whether that's opting to retain a coach or let one go.

A good rivalry moment

Tennessee has mostly owned the rivalry in all sports during the past few years. Football's four-game losing streak is actually better than many programs can say. In men's basketball, Tyrin Lawrence's buzzer beater in February snapped an 11-game rivalry losing streak. The women's basketball team has lost six straight, with the most recent win coming in 2019. And perhaps most shockingly, baseball has lost seven straight.

It's unlikely, but in rivalry games, nothing is ever impossible. Like Lawrence's buzzer-beater, an unforgettable rivalry moment could provide a positive end to the season.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

