What's at stake in Patriots-Jets matchup? This stat highlights game's important

How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday.

The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).

A win over the Jets would vault New England ahead of New York in the AFC East by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker. (The Patriots beat the Jets 22-17 in Week 8). A loss would drop the Patriots further into last place in division and likely out of a playoff spot.

But how to quantify the effects of a win or a loss? The folks at FiveThirtyEight can handle that. Their 2022 NFL Predictions model currently gives New England a 39 percent chance to make the playoffs. Here's how that number will change based on Sunday's result:

A Patriots win would boost their odds of reaching the playoffs to 54 percent .

A Patriots loss would drop their odds of reaching the playoffs to 18 percent.

That's a very large difference, and it highlights the near-necessity of a Patriots win Sunday to keep the team's playoff hopes alive.

Likely factoring into FiveThirtyEight's projection is New England's upcoming schedule, which is the fourth-most difficult in the NFL going forward. The Patriots visit the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving in Week 12 and host Josh Allen's Bills in Week 13, so a loss to the Jets could be the first in a three-game losing streak that drops the team to 5-7.

New England is a 3-point favorite at home and just beat New York handily three weeks ago, so there's reason for optimism, especially if the defense can force Zach Wilson into more turnovers. But the Patriots need a much better showing from their offense, which averaged just 3.8 yards per play in that Week 8 contest.

Their 2022 postseason hopes may depend on it.