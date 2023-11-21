What's at stake for Ole Miss football, Mississippi State in Egg Bowl? Our experts weigh in

When Ole Miss and Mississippi State football meet, chaos is never far behind.

The Rebels and Bulldogs will renew their Egg Bowl rivalry on Thanksgiving, with plenty on the line for both programs.

Lane Kiffin is looking to bounce back from his first Egg Bowl defeat last season, with his Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) still jockeying for bowl positioning. Likewise, Mississippi State interim head coach Greg Knox is hoping to complete the season sweep of Mississippi's FBS programs and secure bowl eligibility for the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6) in the process.

What should fans be looking for when kickoff arrives on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN)? Here's what our beat writers expect.

David Eckert, Ole Miss beat writer: Obviously, it’s been a newsy couple of weeks in Starkville. What’s the overall feel around the Mississippi State program at the moment and how do you see that playing into things on Thursday?

Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi State beat writer: There is definitely a ton of uncertainty around the team right now. On the field, the product hasn’t lived up to expectations and it’s unclear what the identity of this program was under Zach Arnett. Off the field, as you mentioned, there’s an active coaching search. However, I think in the locker room, MSU is in a good spot.

Interim coach Greg Knox did a good job of instilling belief last week before the Southern Miss game – highlighted by his 4-wheeler antics. For a program with so many questions to answer, there’s surprisingly a good buzz heading into the Egg Bowl.

How about Ole Miss? How are the Rebels approaching this game as a heavy favorite?

Approach for Ole Miss football and Mississippi State coaches

DE: Lane Kiffin is never going to publicly play into the emotional narratives about the Egg Bowl. That’s just not who he is or what he’s built this program to be. Most of the discussion has revolved around the schedule and what has to be achieved with the short turnaround.

On the field, the Rebels are in the awkward spot of just having won a game by 32 points without playing well. They didn’t look great on either side of the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, and they’ve got some injury concerns on their offensive line.

How did the Bulldogs look last week under Knox? Were there any big changes?

SK: You saw a commitment to the running game, which Knox admitted postgame was something he wanted. However, not much else was different. The Bulldogs looked sluggish on offense early, but that may have been due to Will Rogers and Jo’Quavious Marks coming back from injury.

If they were able to knock off some rust against USM, that could bode well for the offense against Ole Miss. However, my concerns are with the MSU defense. I expected that to be a strong unit with Arnett still on staff. That hasn’t been the case.

Mississippi State got decent pressure on Southern Miss, so maybe that’s a good sign entering the Egg Bowl. If State can make Jaxson Dart uncomfortable, some things can change.

I think in terms of X’s and O’s, it’s clear what the Rebels will bring on Thursday. However, rivalry games are hard to predict and Ole Miss has plenty to play for. What’s at stake for Kiffin and his team? Why is this game so important?

The stakes for the Bulldogs and Rebels

DE: Beyond the obvious rivalry implications, Ole Miss still has an outside shot at playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game for the second time under Kiffin. The Rebels will need some help from the likes of Penn State and Missouri to achieve that, but that’s obviously a sizeable carrot still dangling ahead of them.

Coming from the players, I do think there’s a desire to atone for what happened last season. Dart spoke Saturday about the 24-22 loss Ole Miss suffered at home in his first Egg Bowl and how it still eats at him a bit.

Obviously, there’s quite a bit on the line for the Bulldogs, too. What can the Bulldogs achieve with a win here, and what would a win mean for Knox?

SK: Mississippi State has a lot of veterans on the roster, which means it could be a young team next year pending offseason moves from the new staff. If that’s the case, bowl practices could be crucial.

MSU has made 13 straight bowl games. Keeping that streak alive is important. Also, for as poor as this season has been, Mississippi State could close the year with back-to-back wins against in-state foes. That would certainly be beneficial for a new staff coming in before the early signing period opens.

One thing is for sure, the Egg Bowl is massive. I think we both agree it’s one of the best rivalry games in college football. Both teams will be amped up, but only one can win. What’s your prediction?

Egg Bowl predictions

DE: I’m rolling with a 28-14 Ole Miss win. It sounds bizarre to say, but there’s a real argument to be made that the Rebels are better on defense than they are on offense right now, and I think that they’ll control a Mississippi State offense that has never really clicked. How do you think this shakes out?

SK: I’ve got Ole Miss winning 30-17. I do think MSU will have some extra energy, especially with it being a home Egg Bowl. However, I think Ole Miss’ offense can exhaust an MSU defense that I’ve still got questions about. It’ll be a tight game, but the Rebels will get a late score to pull away and cover the spread – depending on what the number finishes at.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Egg Bowl predictions: Mississippi State football vs. Ole Miss