What's the SK girls basketball team playing for this postseason? It's more than just a title.

WESTERLY — There’s more than championships on the line in the Division I girls basketball tournament.

As they rode the bus to Westerly on Friday night, South Kingstown wasn’t thinking about titles. The Rebels wanted one thing – a chance to play one more game together.

The only way to do that is win. SK took an early lead and never let it go. The Rebels couldn’t quite put the game away, but every time the Bulldogs barked and fought back, SK made the plays needed to finish off the 51-42 victory that gives the group at least one more chance to take the court together.

“That’s definitely what’s on our minds,” South’s Celine Barbera said. “We want to be able to play as many games as possible.”

Celine Barbera was all smiles after South Kingstown's win over Westerly, mainly because it got the Rebels what they wanted - one more game together.

Barbera’s first postseason game – as well as fellow senior Victoria Hancock – took place in her freshman season when South Kingstown’s varsity team was put in quarantine after one tested positive for COVID, forcing the JV into duty for an eventual quarterfinal loss to Cranston West.

She’s not sure when her last one will be played, but Barbera helped make sure it didn’t happen Friday.

South wasn’t worried about playing in front of a hostile crowd and came in with revenge on its mind. The Rebels had success during the season in Westerly, winning the holiday tournament matchup between the teams and again on Jan. 25. But the Bulldogs caught SK on the last game of the regular season.

“We did have a little bit of motivation this time,” Barbera said. “Being beat on Senior Night, we had a lot of energy before the game.”

South Kingstown's Bella DiGioia tries to fight off pressure from Westerly's Nova Woodward during the third quarter Friday night.

The game flow was slow and deliberate early and Westerly played tough, physical defense that didn’t let the Rebels work in the interior. Barbera’s response was simple – knock down 3-pointers.

She hit two in the first quarter to get SK out to a 13-9 lead, and Barbera and sophomore Abbie O’Rourke both hit threes in the final 30 seconds of the first half to put the Rebels up 25-21 at halftime.

“Growing up playing AAU, I’m much shorter than everyone,” Barbera said. “So shooting has become my thing because I can shoot from anywhere pretty much.”

Responding to big shots by Westerly – Barbera and O’Rourke’s threes sandwiched a Bulldog triple – became a trend in the second half. South Kingstown was grinding out possessions and slowly building its lead, but never got it outside of shouting distance. Westerly would fight back, getting the deficit down to one point on two occasions in the second half, but the Rebels found a way to get separation, maintain, then repeat the process when the Bulldogs fought back.

“Sometimes it stresses me out a little because you do see that scoreboard getting closer,” SK senior Finley Carr said. “But I think we all know that we have the potential to keep it up and fight back even if they’re getting closer.”

South Kingstown's Finley Carr makes a move to the basket during the second quarter of Friday's RIIL Girls Basketball Division I preliminary-round win over Westerly.

Carr came up big when SK needed it most. The Rebels build a lead that finally hit double digits with two minutes left but Westerly refused to go away quietly. The Bulldogs got the deficit down to four with 50 seconds left, but Carr hit four free throws in the final minute – Barbera also hit two – to help South close the game out.

“If we’re down or a team’s coming to fight back, our girls on the bench, everyone on the team really picks us up and has us fully present back in the game,” Carr said. “No matter if they’re coming back and only down two or four like they were in the game, we know we have to keep our heads on straight.”

“We definitely didn’t want this to be our last game so I feel like everyone was giving it everything they had,” Westerly senior Sydney Haik said. “We weren’t worrying about things like fouls and just going for it.”

“That kind of took me back a little bit,” Barbera said. “I got a little nervous.”

Westerly's Riley Peloquin (left) tries to make her way past South Kingstown's Victoria Hancock (right) during Friday's D-I playoff game.

The loss ended a tremendous season for Westerly. After a successful run in Division II, the Bulldogs moved to Division I last season and struggled to a 3-15 season. This season couldn’t have been different as Westerly went 10-8 and was competitive every time it took the floor.

“Last year we were all getting used to each other because we had no seniors and a lot of new varsity players,” Haik said. “.. We knew we could make the playoffs this year and we played more as a team this year compared to last year.”

The win gets South Kingstown the one extra game it wanted and it’s one that will be filled with storylines. The Rebels get to play top-seeded North Kingstown and not only will a spot in the semifinals be on the line, but SK will also need at least one more win if it wants to qualify for the 12-team state tournament.

While they are regional rivals, the teams are in different subdivisions and met only once this season with North Kingstown beating the Rebels, 51-40, back on Dec. 21.

“I do think we’ve grown so much as a team in the last couple months,” Carr said. “I do think we have a good chance and I’m excited to play them.”

“They’re our rival; we just want to play as hard as we can,” Barbera said. “If we do end up not making [the state tournament], we want to go out with a fight.

“[Coach Rob] Cruz was tell us that – we want to go out with our everything.”

SOUTH KINGSTOWN 51: Bella DiGioia 0 0-0 0; Celine Barbera 5 4-6 18; Abbie O’Rourke 5 1-2 13; Finley Carr 4 5-6 15; Makenzie Ribeiro 0 0-0 0; Victoria Hancock 2 0-0 5. TOTALS 16 10-14 51.

WESTERLY 42: Kate Rafferty 0 0-0 0; Juliana Voisinet 5 2-2 13; Riley Peloquin 2 0-2 4; Madison Pellegrino 3 2-4 8; Sydney Haik 4 2-2 10; Hannah Seltzer 0 0-0 0; Lillian Gorman 0 0-2 0; Cecelia Saint 1 0-0 2; Nova Woodward 2 0-0 5. TOTALS 17 6-12 42.

Halftime – South Kingstown 25, Westerly 21. 3-pointers – South Kingstown 9 (Barbera 4, Carr 2, O’Rourke 2, Hancock); Westerly 2 (Woodward, Voisinet).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: South Kingstown girls basketball team beats Westerly in D-I preliminary