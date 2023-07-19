What's Shohei Ohtani's trade value? A look at what contenders have in their farm systems

Shohei Ohtani rounds first on his way to a triple during the fifth inning of Tuesday's game against the Yankees. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Angels have less than two weeks left to decide what they will do by the Aug. 1 trade deadline — namely, what happens with Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels’ two-way star, who is scheduled to pitch Friday, has no comparison — which only adds intrigue to his possible trade value.

The payoff would need to be immediate as Ohtani would likely be going to a playoff-contending, championship-caliber team and his unique status will make his absence from the Angels significant. Based on Ohtani's looming free agency after this season, the team that acquires him would benefit in the short term but also get a jump on being able to sign him to a longer deal.

Multiple high-ranking prospects would likely be in the conversation for a potential trade, at least based on previous trades of other big stars approaching free agency. The Dodgers, for example, sent a top-100 prospect, two of their own top-30 prospects and two other prospects to the Baltimore Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado in 2018.

The Angels currently have only two players listed in MLB’s top-100 prospects list, both catchers: Logan O’Hoppe, who was in the majors this season but has been out since late April after labrum surgery; and Edgar Quero, a double A standout whose bat has continued to make waves in the minors. The Angels came into the season with the 28th-ranked farm system among all teams, so an improvement in that aspect of the organization wouldn’t hurt.

The Dodgers, thought to be a top contender for Ohtani in free agency, would have plenty to offer with eight players listed among the top-100 prospects, along with having the second-best farm system in MLB this season. That said, the Dodgers are thought to be unlikely trade partners for the Angels.

If trading prospects is the name of the game, here are what some non-Dodgers playoff-contending teams with top-10 farm systems have available as far as top prospects, if they wanted to mull a trade for Ohtani.

(All rankings from MLB.com, teams listed by farm system ranking.)

Baltimore Orioles (57-37, second in AL East)

Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser was recently called up to the majors. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Farm system ranking: 1



Top-100 prospects: 8

No. 1 Jackson Holliday, shortstop, in double A



No. 12 Colton Cowser, outfielder, in MLB



No. 30 Jordan Westburg, infielder, in MLB



No. 36 Heston Kjerstad, outfielder, in triple A



No. 63 Joey Ortiz, shortstop/second baseman, in triple A



No. 66 Connor Norby, second baseman/outfielder, in triple A



No. 75 Coby Mayo, third baseman, in triple A



No. 97 Samuel Basallo, catcher, in low A

Comment: A nonroster invite to Orioles’ spring camp and a Futures Game invite, Holliday has continued to impress this year. He was promoted to double A last week, logging eight hits, including two doubles, in his first four games.

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42, third in NL West)

Diamondbacks first round MLB draft pick Druw Jones throws out the first pitch prior to a game against the Nationals in July 2022. Jones is the son of Andruw Jones, who played for five teams in a 17-year MLB career. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Farm system ranking: 3



Top-100 prospects: 3

No. 5 Jordan Lawlar, shortstop, in double A



No. 13 Druw Jones, outfielder, low A



No. 21 Brandon Pfaadt, right-handed pitcher, in triple A

Comment: Also a nonroster invite to a big league camp and Futures Game player in 2023, Lawlar has 13 homers in 69 games in double A.

Tampa Bay Rays (60-38, first in AL East)

Rays prospect Curis Mead, throwing to first base after fielding a ground ball during a spring training game on Feb. 28, recently had his first career five-hit game in triple A. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Farm system ranking: 6



Top-100 prospects: 4

No. 14 Junior Caminero, third/second baseman, in double A



No. 23 Carson Williams, shortstop, in high A



No. 32 Curtis Mead, third/second baseman, in triple A



No. 38 Kyle Manzardo, first baseman, in triple A

Comment: Caminero has quickly risen through the ranks of the Rays' minor league system. He started last year in rookie ball, getting promoted to double A at the end of May this year and being invited to play in the Futures Game. He’s batting .286 with an .800 OPS in 34 games in double A.

Texas Rangers (57-39, first in AL West)

Rangers reliever Owen White pitches against the Angels on June 13 in Arlington, Tex. (Gareth Patterson / Associated Press)

Farm system ranking: 7



Top-100 prospects: 5

No. 6 Evan Carter, outfielder, double A



No. 44 Owen White, right-handed pitcher (starter), in triple A



No. 45 Luisangel Acuña, shortstop/second baseman, in double A



No. 61 Brock Porter, right-handed pitcher (starter), in low A



No. 90 Jack Leiter, right-handed pitcher (starter), in double A

Comment: Carter was a nonroster invite to big league camp, beginning his season in double A. In June he was briefly put on the development list for rest purposes after experiencing a hand injury earlier in the year, per MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, then returned to double A. He’s batting .299 with an .883 OPS.

