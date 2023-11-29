What's a realistic number of transfers Auburn football should take from the portal?

AUBURN — It's been 346 days since Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze landed his first commitment from the transfer portal during his tenure on the Plains.

The Tigers picked up a pledge from tight end Rivaldo Fairweather on Dec. 18. The former Florida International standout was the first of 20 transfers who would sign with Auburn during Freeze's first offseason at AU, one that saw him usher in more than 40 new scholarship players.

Fairweather was one of Freeze's more successful gets from the portal. He ended the regular season with 33 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers rank third, second and tied for first among SEC tight ends, respectively.

But not every addition panned out. Auburn's haul of transfer outside receivers — Shane Hooks, Jyaire Shorter and Nick Mardner — have combined for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions, and Hooks has accounted for nearly all of that. Shorter has one catch for 10 yards. Mardner has yet to haul in a pass.

Building a roster through the portal is a tricky game. Ole Miss has found some success doing it — coach Lane Kiffin pulled in 23 transfers last offseason and has won 10 games so far in 2023 — but finding quality transfers is no easy task.

Freeze hasn't kept it a secret that he wants to construct his teams through traditional recruiting. The issue in his first year, however, was that he felt the cupboard was pretty bare upon his arrival.

What's the plan for offseason No. 2?

“I don’t think there’s any possible way that any coach can sit here and tell you how he’s going to come up with his 85 (scholarship players). I don’t," Freeze said Monday when asked how many players from the portal he plans to add. "This week, if I have 10 guys walk in and transfer and I haven’t been recruiting enough high school kids to replace those, it’s impossible for me to say that. I have no idea exactly how the make up of the 85 will look and what we have to replace. Do we have to replace just 22?

"Do we have to replace 32? None of us know. ... It will take you all the way through spring and summer to really figure that out because of the way the portal windows are set up."

The portal for undergraduates will officially open Dec. 4. It'll close 30 days later, but transfers can commit to a new team anytime after that, so long as they put their names in the portal by the time it closes. Graduate transfers can make a move at anytime.

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze speaks to reporters during a press conference at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 12, 2023.

"I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that this portal window we’re about to have is as long as it is," Freeze said. "It makes no sense. We have to go all the way through Christmas worrying about people tampering with players on your team. Either they know they’re going in or not, so give them from December 1 to December 10.

"Make your decision and move on. But this idea that we have all this long portal window is — it wasn’t made by anybody that’s having to live it, I assure you.”

Though the portal hasn't officially opened, nothing is stopping undergraduates from announcing their intentions to enter it. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Enyce Sledge declared via social media Monday evening that he'd be moving on, as did freshman Stephen Johnson on Tuesday.

The Tigers are also set to lose 14 players due to them running out of eligibility. There will also be some that decide they're ready for the NFL, and more will join Sledge and Johnson in the portal in search of a change of scenery.

Auburn currently has 18 players committed in the Class of 2024, and will assuredly add more by the time Early Signing Day and National Signing Day roll around in December and February, respectively. Freeze has to get the Tigers at or under 85 scholarships by the start of next season.

To answer the big question, as Freeze stated: The amount of transfers Auburn takes will hinge on the number of current players who hit the portal. But using some logic and assuming there isn't a mass exodus, it's safe to assume the Tigers won't be adding 20 transfers in back-to-back offseasons.

But things can change in an instant.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How many newcomers should Auburn football take in transfer portal?