What's Purdue football's future look like? It starts with these 10 players

WEST LAFAYETTE — The transfer portal departures are starting to come to light.

So far, nothing too concerning regarding Purdue football.

The Boilermakers finished 4-8 and the names in the portal now were non-starters by the end of the season.

It was a season filled with injuries, which deprived fans of seeing the full potential of players like tight ends Max Klare, Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi. Tight end was supposed to be one of the better positions on the roster in terms of talent and depth. Marquis Wilson was a huge transfer portal addition in the offseason and he got five games as a Boilermaker before his season ended.

An injury took away receiver transfer Jahmal Edrine before the season even started. Purdue's offensive line was wrecked, at one point said to being held together by tape and bubble gum by offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

But there was a lot to be excited about, the emergence of Yanni Karlaftis at middle linebacker and Malik Langham's impact on the defensive front. Or Jayden Dixon-Veal becoming a viable receiver option late in the season after Purdue lost Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen.

And there's a lot to be excited about moving into the spring. Like these 10 names for various reasons, stretching from the obvious to the not-so-much. As of now, these 10 players appear to be coming back.

George Burhenn, tight end

Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Originally committed to the previous Purdue coaching staff, Ryan Walters' crew made it a point to keep Burhenn committed to the Boilermakers. Last Saturday, we saw why. A 6-foot-5, 220-pound guy with speed is a problem. Ask the Indiana Hoosiers, who saw Burhenn catch five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Cole Brevard, defensive line

Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Cole Brevard (91) runs a drill during football practice, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.

If you look at the stats, Brevard's impact seems minimal. But if someone else is making a tackle for loss, no gain or a short gain, chances are Brevard can get an assist if he was in the game. A starter all season, the 335-pound former Penn State Nittany Lion had the role of eating blockers to free up other defenders. And he did it well.

Markevious Brown, cornerback

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Markevious Brown (1) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9), forcing a fumble during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 44-19.

Purdue's defense asks a lot of defensive backs in man coverage, but Brown was the Boilers' best at that. The transfer from Ole Miss had six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a sack in addition to 45 tackles.

Hudson Card, quarterback

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

It took until Card's final two starts to really show why he was brought to Purdue. The former Texas Longhorn was masterful both running and passing against Indiana and Minnesota, leading the Boilermakers to wins in both. The overall numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt as Card played hurt for a good portion of the year. The last two games (Card missed the Northwestern game with an injury), Card was 38 of 59 for 526 yards, six TDs and no interceptions, while rushing 20 times for 129 yards and two TDs.

Will Heldt, linebacker

Purdue Boilermakers outside linebacker Will Heldt (15) runs a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Go to a Purdue football practice and look for the most imposing presence. It's the 6-foot-6, 250-pound outside linebacker from Carmel, who played just enough to get his feet wet. Heldt had 12 tackles as a true freshman, playing mostly special teams.

Kydran Jenkins, linebacker

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) celebrates a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Jenkins has played four years but has a year of eligibility remaining. In the portal, he'd command a lot of suitors, but Purdue surely is making keeping him a priority. Jenkins' 7.5 sacks were second in the Big Ten, as were his 15.5 tackles for loss. Jenkins posted on Instagram a highlight reel for this season that concluded with the words "unfinished business."

Devin Mockobee, running back

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) jumps into the student section after the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 44-19.

Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy were a great 1-2 punch out of the backfield, combining for more than 1,500 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Mockobee overcame early fumbling issues and finished with 811 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His 38-yard reception for a TD against Indiana came on a fourth-and-1 and without it, Purdue doesn't win. He's now come close twice to being Purdue's first 1,000-yard rusher since Kory Sheets did so in 2008.

Nic Scourton, linebacker

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) celebrates after a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Schools will throw a lot of money at Scourton, which is the dangerous slope of today's college football landscape. He's 6-4 and 280 pounds and just a hulking figure, but also extremely quick, as he showed in the final play against Indiana snuffing out the quarterback on a fourth-and-short. Despite missing one game, Scourton led the Big Ten with 10 sacks and was third in the league with 15 tackles for loss. It's mind-blowing that he was not a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Zion Steptoe, cornerback

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Zion Steptoe (7) tackle Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Steptoe started the season as a receiver. Leading into the Indiana game, he said he had a conversation with God about what he should do, including quitting football or maybe changing positions, and asked for answers. The next day Steptoe showed up to practice and was informed he was being moved to cornerback. He ended up starting against Indiana. Steptoe has a long way to go at corner, but he said he embraces things that are challenging.

Dillon Thieneman, safety

Syracuse Orange LeQuint Allen Jr. (1) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Thieneman was the best freshman in the Big Ten. Of course, that's one opinion, but it's hard to argue with 106 tackles, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. Walters believes Thieneman will play in the NFL and Walters has a track record of producing NFL-caliber players in the secondary, so he'd know.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

