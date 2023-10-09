What's new for Predators fans at Bridgestone Arena: Food, renovations, theme nights, more

The more things change, the more things don't stay the same at Bridgestone Arena.

When fans begin filing in for the Nashville Predators' 2023-24 season, they'll see some of the nearly $20 million of cosmetic work — some done during the offseason; some ongoing. Fans also will notice a bevy of new menu items, including themed hot dogs and wearable drinks.

There also are a ton of promotional/theme nights. Dates and details are below.

New Bridgestone Arena concession foods for Nashville Predators games

The Nashville Predators plan to let the dogs out this season.

The hot dogs, that is.

As part of its dynamic menu, Bridgestone Arena plans to offer some new food fare for fans this season, including 11 specially themed franks aligned with teams from opposing cities.

Offerings will include:

Brisket Chili Dog (Dallas Stars): A Beef dog showered with brisket chili, shredded cheddar and sliced jalapenos with a potato bun.

Carolina Dog (Hurricanes): Footlong beef and pork frank dog dressed with coleslaw, pulled pork and Carolina BBQ aioli.

Chicago Dog (Blackhawks): Beef dog. Mustard, relish, diced onions, tomato, pickle and peppers on a poppyseed.

Columbus Polish Boy (Blue Jackets): Smoked kielbasa, coleslaw, fries and some BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun.

Edmonton Dog (Oilers): Fries, brown gravy and cheese curds. Simple.

LA Dirty Dog (Kings): Crumbled bacon, grilled peppers, onion, jalapenos.

NYC Dirty Dog (Islanders, Rangers): Beef dog sprinkled with sauerkraut, tomato onion sauce, ketchup and mustard enveloped in a potato bun.

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Dog (Flyers): Beef dog, cheesesteak meat, sauteed peppers, onions smothered in cheddar cheese sauce.

San Jose (Sharks): Simplest named dog is the most complicated. Jalapeno rope sausage cloaked in bacon, sauteed peppers and onions and pico de gallo. Ketchup, mustard and mayo. Roasted jalapenos. Hoagie bun.

Seattle Dog (Kraken): Cream cheese, grilled onions, sliced jalapenos, sriracha and brown mustard. Potato bun.

Sonoran Hot Dog (Arizona Coyotes): Bacon-wrapped beef dog dressed in bacon. Pinto beans, diced onions, sauteed onions, diced tomatoes, mayo, jalapeno relish. Hoagie.

Hot dogs aren't the only new menu choices. In addition to new burgers, sandwiches and desserts, an Asian offering in Section 224 will feature Chicken Teriyaki, lo mein, port potstickers and more. Fans also will be able to wear their drinks thanks to an 18-ounce jersey cocktail pouch, which will allow them to hold their bottomless Zamboni popcorn tub.

WELCOME BACK, POILE: When Nashville Predators will honor former GM David Poile at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24 season

HOW TO WATCH PREDATORS: Nashville Predators announce partnership with streaming service Fubo.

Nashville Predators theme/promotional nights at Bridgestone

Theme ticket packs can be purchased at nashvillepredators.com.

FORCE IS WITH HIM: From Hall of Famers to world-famous supermodels: Journey of Predators' Luke Evangelista

FIL UP: What Filip Forsberg said about all the Nashville Predators changes as his 8-year contract begins

Bridgestone Arena renovations highlights

BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant and Bar (formerly Patron Platinum Club)

Eurostone Club (formerly 501 Club), a premium 82-seat club on Acura Club Level

New DJ platform

Exterior LED guitar pick with special lighting

Music City Taps Bar in Section 119

Big Machine Vodka Lounge in Section 120

Cotton candy robots self-serve kiosks

Twice Daily snacks with walkout technology in Sections 323 and 113

New Lexus Lounge LED screen

Pedestal ticket scanners

REGIONS ALLIEGIANCE: How an extinct saber-toothed cat made Regions the Nashville Predators' 1st jersey patch sponsor

HOT PROSPECT: Did Predators come close to trading Yaroslav Askarov? What he thinks of Filip Forsberg's mustache

ESTES: With Nashville Predators thirsting for change, Barry Trotz has been a waterfall

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New food, renovations, theme nights at Bridgestone, home of Nashville Predators