What's new for Predators fans at Bridgestone Arena: Food, renovations, theme nights, more
The more things change, the more things don't stay the same at Bridgestone Arena.
When fans begin filing in for the Nashville Predators' 2023-24 season, they'll see some of the nearly $20 million of cosmetic work — some done during the offseason; some ongoing. Fans also will notice a bevy of new menu items, including themed hot dogs and wearable drinks.
There also are a ton of promotional/theme nights. Dates and details are below.
New Bridgestone Arena concession foods for Nashville Predators games
The Nashville Predators plan to let the dogs out this season.
The hot dogs, that is.
As part of its dynamic menu, Bridgestone Arena plans to offer some new food fare for fans this season, including 11 specially themed franks aligned with teams from opposing cities.
Offerings will include:
Brisket Chili Dog (Dallas Stars): A Beef dog showered with brisket chili, shredded cheddar and sliced jalapenos with a potato bun.
Carolina Dog (Hurricanes): Footlong beef and pork frank dog dressed with coleslaw, pulled pork and Carolina BBQ aioli.
Chicago Dog (Blackhawks): Beef dog. Mustard, relish, diced onions, tomato, pickle and peppers on a poppyseed.
Columbus Polish Boy (Blue Jackets): Smoked kielbasa, coleslaw, fries and some BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun.
Edmonton Dog (Oilers): Fries, brown gravy and cheese curds. Simple.
LA Dirty Dog (Kings): Crumbled bacon, grilled peppers, onion, jalapenos.
NYC Dirty Dog (Islanders, Rangers): Beef dog sprinkled with sauerkraut, tomato onion sauce, ketchup and mustard enveloped in a potato bun.
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Dog (Flyers): Beef dog, cheesesteak meat, sauteed peppers, onions smothered in cheddar cheese sauce.
San Jose (Sharks): Simplest named dog is the most complicated. Jalapeno rope sausage cloaked in bacon, sauteed peppers and onions and pico de gallo. Ketchup, mustard and mayo. Roasted jalapenos. Hoagie bun.
Seattle Dog (Kraken): Cream cheese, grilled onions, sliced jalapenos, sriracha and brown mustard. Potato bun.
Sonoran Hot Dog (Arizona Coyotes): Bacon-wrapped beef dog dressed in bacon. Pinto beans, diced onions, sauteed onions, diced tomatoes, mayo, jalapeno relish. Hoagie.
Hot dogs aren't the only new menu choices. In addition to new burgers, sandwiches and desserts, an Asian offering in Section 224 will feature Chicken Teriyaki, lo mein, port potstickers and more. Fans also will be able to wear their drinks thanks to an 18-ounce jersey cocktail pouch, which will allow them to hold their bottomless Zamboni popcorn tub.
Nashville Predators theme/promotional nights at Bridgestone
Oct. 17: Oktoberfest vs. Edmonton Oilers. Fans with special theme tickets receive Predators-branded stein
Oct. 21: First Responders Night vs. San Jose Sharks. Fans with special theme tickets receive Predators-branded first responders T-shirt.
Oct. 24: Daddy-Daughter Night vs. Vancouver Canucks. Purchase of ticket package receives Predators-branded scrunchie, $10 Gnash Cash.
Oct. 28: Halloween Night vs. Toronto Maple Leafs. Fans receive gold Predators T-shirt. First 2,500 kids in receive a Predators pillowcase.
Nov. 11: Veterans Day vs. Arizona Coyotes. First 5,000 fans receive a Predators military flag.
Nov. 14: Agriculture Night vs. Anaheim Ducks. Theme package receives Predators hat, access to a pregame agricultural learning panel.
Nov. 18: Hockey Fights Cancer Night vs. Chicago Blackhawks. All fans receive T-shirt.
Nov. 26: Pickleball Night vs. Winnipeg Jets. Pickleball ticket pack gets Predators paddle bag and ticket.
Dec. 7: Star Wars Night vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. Ticket pack add-on gets Predators Star Wars jersey. Movie characters will be in Nashville.
Dec. 23: Hockey Holidays vs. Dallas Stars. All fans receive a Predators sweater Koozie.
Jan. 2: Gold Night vs. Chicago Blackhawks. All fans receive gold Predator T-shirt.
Jan. 4: 90s Night vs. Calgary Flames. First 10,000 fans receive a slap bracelet.
Jan. 13: Teachers Night vs. New York Islanders. Theme ticket receives Predators-branded teachers-themed T-shirt.
Jan. 22: Inaugural Team Night vs. Florida Panthers. Return of fan favorites from first Predators team. All fans receive team poster.
Jan. 31: Celebrating Black History vs. Los Angeles Kings. Special ticket package receives T-shirt designed by local artist and ticket.
Feb. 10: Asian and Pacific Islander Night vs. Arizona Coyotes. Special ticket package receives T-shirt designed by local artist and ticket.
Feb. 13: Captain's Night vs. New Jersey Devils. Return of previous Predators captains. Fans receive a mystery collectors pin of 1 of the 7 captains.
Feb. 15: Healthcare Industry Appreciation Night vs. Dallas Stars. Theme ticket receives Predators-branded healthcare T-shirt.
Feb. 29: Women in Business vs. Minnesota Wild. Access to pregame speaker series, $10 Gnash Cash.
March 2: Kids Day vs. Colorado Avalanche. First 5,000 kids receive Predators shoe charms.
March 19, 23 and 26: Military Salute Week vs. San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights
April 4: Hockey Fights Cancer vs. St. Louis Blues
April 9: Pride Night vs. Winnipeg Jets. Special ticket package receives Pride Night T-shirt.
April 13: Fan Appreciation Night vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Theme ticket packs can be purchased at nashvillepredators.com.
Bridgestone Arena renovations highlights
BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant and Bar (formerly Patron Platinum Club)
Eurostone Club (formerly 501 Club), a premium 82-seat club on Acura Club Level
New DJ platform
Exterior LED guitar pick with special lighting
Music City Taps Bar in Section 119
Big Machine Vodka Lounge in Section 120
Cotton candy robots self-serve kiosks
Twice Daily snacks with walkout technology in Sections 323 and 113
New Lexus Lounge LED screen
Pedestal ticket scanners
