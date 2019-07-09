What's it like playing with Tacko Fall? Tremont Waters gives great answer originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There are obvious advantages to being 7-foot-6 on a basketball court.

There also are obvious advantages to having a 7-foot-6 teammate on a basketball court.

Here's one: If you miss an outside shot, the largest guy on the floor can just gobble up the rebound, hold it above everyone's head and finish with an easy dunk, as Boston Celtics Summer League sensation Tacko Fall did Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can also rack up assists with lob passes in the guy's general direction, which point guard Tremont Waters took advantage of with this hilarious pass to Fall:

Fall, who's been all the rage in Las Vegas since signing an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston, finished with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the Celtics' 89-72 win over the Cavs.

Waters, who tallied a team-high five assists, added the quote of the night when asked about playing with the massive Fall.

"If we are in trouble, we just throw it up and it'll look like a great play," Waters said, via Celtics.com and Boston.com. "... Whoever's guarding him, pretty much they're at a disadvantage. There's literally nothing you can do other than foul him or let him score."

Here's photo evidence to sum up what Waters is getting at:

Seriously, how do you stop that?

Fall is still very raw, and there's a reason why the UCF product went undrafted in June. But he's absolutely fascinating to watch -- and if you ask Waters, even more fun to play with.

