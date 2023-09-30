What's up, Penn State football? Here's why Lions are tied with a 4-touchdown underdog

Penn State football's defense had Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant seemingly teed-up on third down-and-16.

The Nittany Lions already had seven tackles for loss in barely more than a quarter against the four-touchdown underdog Northwestern Wildcats.

But they didn't apply pressure, Bryant flipped an easy pass to the left side and multiple Lions failed to make the tackle.

First down, Northwestern.

A few plays later: Touchdown, Northwestern.

What's up, Penn State?

Yes, nothing seemed to be going to script Saturday afternoon in Evanston − from the No. 6 Nittany Lions' uninspired tackling to a continued stagnant running game to the worst, perplexing effort yet from quarterback Drew Allar.

Those 27-point underdog Wildcats looked the highly-motivated side at home in front of their typical sparse crowd. They scored first (after Nick Singelton fumbled away the opening kickoff) and, later, drilled the Lions' superlative defense for a 59-yard touchdown drive.

Northwestern led 10-3 as the Lions' offense appeared to regress as the first half went. Allar began just 5-of-12 throwing for 42 yards and looked out of sync with his receivers. Several of his passes weren't even close to being completed.

Allar and Penn State did steady themselves late in the first half. After a couple of completions it was third-string tailback Trey Potts who provided the best run of the day − a powerful, shifty 13-yard-run burst into the end zone, just 1:16 before halftime.

The Lions' defense, despite its tacking issues, was still too much for the Wildcats to handle, particularly around scrimmage. It produced nine tackles for loss and three sacks in the first half.

It was 10-10 at the break − putting at risk the Lions' national-leading streak of games scoring at least 30 points.

