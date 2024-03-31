What's the outlook for Livingston County girls track and field teams in 2024?

Two all-state athletes and five regional champions return for Livingston County girls track and field teams in 2024.

The county will host two big conference meets this season: the SEC White championships May 9 at Pinckney and the KLAA championships May 11 at Howell.

County teams will have to hit the road during regionals, with the three Division 1 teams going to Grand Ledge, Pinckney to Dearborn Divine Child, Fowlerville to Corunna and Charyl Stockwell to Stockbridge the weekend of May 17-18.

Here’s a breakdown of the county’s girls track and field teams heading into the 2024 season:

Brighton

Brighton's Addison Payne won the regional championship at 400 meters in 2023.

► Top returners: Elle Bissett (Jr.), Gabrielle Bolitho (Sr.), Nikki Carothers (Sr.), Carrigan Eberly (Sr.), Lydia LaMarra (Soph.), Juliet Lewis (Soph.), Abby Mainka (Sr.), Addison Payne (Jr.), Abby Storch (Jr.).

► Outlook: Brighton returns seven athletes who qualified for the state meet, including its entire regional championship 3,200-meter relay team of Lewis, Carothers, Bolitho and Eberly. Carothers, Eberly and Lydia LaMarra were state qualifiers in the 3,200, each breaking 11 minutes, 22 seconds. Payne was the regional champion in the 400, Lewis set the county freshman 800 mark of 2:16.73 and Mainka was the discus regional champ. The Bulldogs have 130 athletes on their roster.

► Coach Sam Etter: “Probably the distance will be our strength. Our captains sat down and made some strong goals for this season. They want to be top five at conference, top three at regionals. They have a couple state-qualifying goals as relays and individuals.”

Charyl Stockwell

Rachel Lanning of Charyl Stockwell was a Division 3 regional champion at 400 meters in 2023.

► Top returners: Ella Heffner (Soph.), Rachel Lanning (Sr.), Becka Lethorn (Soph.).

► Outlook: Even with only 10 athletes on their roster last year, the Sentinels were fifth out of 15 teams at Division 3 regionals with three different regional champions. All three regional champs are back in Lanning (400), Heffner (800) and Lethorn (pole vault). Stockwell has 16 athletes on its roster, surpassing the program record of 11 from 2019.

► Coach Ron Abner: “It’s at least twice as big a team as in the past. We’re usually at seven girls max. That’s fantastic. I guess the girls are more interested in regional championship trophies than the boys are. The girls were fifth place at regionals last year. There’s a lot here. We should do well at regionals with this team.”

Fowlerville

Fiona Gitulli is Fowlerville's top returning sprinter.

► Top returners: Leah Clark (Sr.), Fiona Gitulli (Jr.), Norah Presley (Jr.), Delaney Richardson (Soph.), Kaitlyn Seiter (Sr.).

► Outlook: Gitulli and Seiter give Fowlerville two solid pieces for relays, with Gitulli specializing in the 100 and 200 and Seiter in the 200 and 400. The key will be finding two other runners to round out the teams. Gitulli is also the team’s top longer jumper, while Seiter is the best pole vaulter. Clark will be counted on to score in hurdles, Presley in throws and Richardson in distance. Fowlerville has 27 athletes.

► Coach Aaron Rickens: “This is probably the most talented girls team we’ve had. There’s a lot of young talent, a lot of kids coming up from the middle school level, a lot of freshmen. They’ve just got to learn. They’re gonna be something special. We’re drawing on talent from other parts of the building, other parts of the community, other sports. We’re going to create a program moving forward.”

Hartland

Hartland's Aubree Meyer was a Division 1 all-stater in shot put in 2023.

► Top returners: Emerson Kottong (Soph.), Aubree Meyer (Sr.), Elliana Neuer (Soph.), Sophia Nunnery (Soph.), Karlyann Pennala (Jr.), Madeline Samborski (Soph.).

► Outlook: The bulk of Hartland’s top-end talent on a 60-girl roster is in the freshman and sophomore classes. Kottong was eighth at regionals in the 100 in 13.66 as a freshman. Nunnery, returning from a cross country injury, was the team’s top distance runner as a freshman. Freshman Ava Goodman was a state qualifier in cross country in the fall. The team’s most accomplished athlete is Meyer, who made Division 1 all-state in shot put with a fifth-place finish.

► Coach Matt Gutteridge: “We’re a real young team. It’s exactly the opposite of where the boys are; that’s OK. It’ll be fun to build with this group. There’s a lot of excitement from some of those freshmen from last year. We’re real pleased with everybody’s effort and attitude so far.”

Howell

Howell's Lexi Le was a state qualifier in the high jump in 2023.

► Top returners: Madison Gill (Sr.), Emma Kanka (Soph.), Lexi Le (Sr.), Maura Lichiello (Sr.), Kylie Pung (Jr.), Annie Yang (Sr.).

► Outlook: Howell was hit hard by graduation after coming within three points of a regional championship. The Highlanders graduated seven athletes who combined for 86 of the team’s 111 points at regionals. They return three individual regional placers, including state qualifiers Le in high jump and Kanka in shot put. Yang came within two places of qualifying in the 100 hurdles. A strong freshman class is led by McKenna Gill, who long jumped 14-3 and ran 13.54 for the 100 in eighth grade; Kelsey Storm, who high jumped 4-7; and Norah Hull, who ran a 13.71 100.

► Coach Chris Gadjev: “I went from the end of last season seeing who we lost, I was a little nervous about this year. I knew we had talent coming back, but to fill and score points, I was nervous going into this season. I’m very, very confident now, especially with the talent coming in.”

Livingston Christian

Sophomore Taylor Wiegand, running as a one-girl team, will be Livingston Christian's first track and field athlete since 2017.

► Outlook: Sophomore Taylor Wiegand, who made all-state by placing eighth in the Division 4 cross country finals, will be a one-girl team for the Falcons. She ran 5:33.79 for an indoor mile on Feb. 10. Livingston Christian’s only other track and field athlete was Paxton Titus, who won three state throwing championships in 2016 and 2017.

Pinckney

Pinckney senior CeCe Thorington (left) is a University of Michigan softball recruit who is also a state-qualifying sprinter.

► Top returners: Madison Cooke (Jr.), Mallory Dickey (Sr.), Nadia Jacobs (Jr.), Brielle Reason (Sr.), CeCe Thorington (Sr.), Brianna Wheaton (Sr.), Tatiana Williams (Soph).

► Outlook: Pinckney returns two of the top athletes in the county in Reason, a two-time all-state long jumper, and Thorington, a state qualifier in the 200 and 400. The Pirates will be reinforced with two of the top freshmen in the county in hurdler Davea Crowe and distance runner Jaelyn Ray. The 800 relay team of Reason, Thorington, Crowe and Williams could be a factor at the state meet. Jacobs, Cooke and Wheaton have 10-foot potential in pole vault. Dickey is the team’s top hurdler.

► Coach Daniel Patrick: “We’re a lot more well-rounded team this year. With all the girls returning and the talent we have, it will be one of the better Pinckney girls teams in the last 20 years.”

