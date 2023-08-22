What's one thing every Ocala-area football team needs to replace in 2023?

Replacing talent is a never ending project for high school coaches. They spend four years developing them in their system and when players graduate need to find similar production.

For many that means developing another player while the older one flourishes. In some situations, a transfer can fill the whole.

Today we’ll find one thing that each Marion County football team needs to replace from last season. With week 1 games starting Friday, August 25th we’ll see if they’ve found answers for them.

Trinity Catholic: Running back

Keiser University freshman Beau Beard had a stellar season in the backfield. His 1648 all purpose yards were 38.7% of his team’s offense.

That could be hard for anyone to replicate. Trinity Catholic should have a much improved passing game, but the ground game will always be important to a football team.

Vanguard: Special teams playmaker

Vanguard sent fifteen football players to the college ranks last year. One of them was speedster Joshua Rembert.

Rembert was a big play waiting to happen on returns. The Knights turn to six players who had limited return experience last season. Dallen Ponder had 196 kick return yards on six attempts last season. We should know if he can match Rembert’s production early in the season.

West port: Older lineman

William Cotney was West Port’s top offensive lineman and one of their emotional leaders. His experience, academics, and size earned him a spot on Mercer’s football team.

The Wolf Pack has big bodies up front, but what Cotney brings to the table will be missed. On the bright side, several returners learned from the lineman last season.

Forest: Defensive end

The Wildcats are leaning on their defense in 2023. They have a young duo ready to put pressure on the edge.

The young Wildcats have big shoes to fill after the departure of Tae Floyd. They don't have to replace Floyd's 22 sacks, 89 total tackles, and 10 forced fumbles, but their contribution is important for a strong defense.

Lake Weir: Youth

The Hurricanes were one of the youngest teams in the country in 2022. In 2023 they're receiving an infusion of older talent.

Jason Roberts' revamped culture is being continued by young and talented players like Jackson Quick.. The question becomes who’s being developed in 2023 and beyond.

Dunnellon: Offensive line

One of the most promising parts about the Tigers was their youth. Talent is peppered all around Ned Love Field, but they’re losing highly regarded guys on the front line.

Luckily Dunnellon had juniors and sophomores in the trenches, but replacing two seniors with college abilities could be tough. The 2023 season will tell us how they’ll cover up two all county sized holes.

North Marion: Experience

The Colts had experienced players at every major position. There were multi-year starters at wide receiver, linebacker, lineman, and quarterback.

In 2023, they turn youthful, yet talented players at each position. There could be a learning curve in the first few weeks of the season, but each player replacing a former star took second team reps under them.

Belleview: Quarterback

Preparing a quarterback for his first varsity season may be one of the hardest things to do in high school sports. That’s where Belleview starts this season after a string of transfers during the offseason.

Last year’s starter Matt Dial was an all county honorable mention in his freshman season. With his move to Vanguard, it means head coach Tom Elliot has to bring new signal caller up to speed in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: One thing every Ocala-area football team needs to replace in 2023