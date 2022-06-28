What's one thing that can make or break the '22 Giants? 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Track and field star Chari Hawkins is on The Rush chatting with Jared about her favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events, the brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, how torn ligaments and a broken foot made her a better runner and her hopes to represent the U.S. at World Championships. Plus, Chari will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.