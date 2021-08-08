What's now open, coming to east Norman?

Aug. 8—As businesses continue to set up shop across Norman, some new options are looking forward to serving the ever-developing east side of town.

Here's three new and upcoming businesses to keep your eyes peeled for in east Norman.

The Dancing CrabThe Dancing Crab, Norman's newest option for boiled and fried seafood, opened last month at 149 12th Ave. SE.

Restaurant general manager Johnny Zhang said The Dancing Crab has daily specials on shrimp, crawfish and crab, and aims to offer a wide variety of seafood, including lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp and king crab.

In addition to boiled seafood entrees, which Zhang said are most popular, The Dancing Crab offers soups — including gumbo and chowder — oysters and fried baskets of tilapia, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders.

Zhang said the feedback from the Norman community has been overwhelmingly positive; he's hoping the restaurant can eventually serve as both a seafood destination and a place to get a drink and watch OU football or other live sports once it receives its liquor license, he said.

A bar is currently being constructed on the far end of the dining room, where patrons will be able to order a cocktail or beer and an appetizer like fried calamari or popcorn shrimp.

"When games are over, they can come get some seafood, but when we get the bar finished, we can put games on the televisions for people to watch [live]," Zhang said.

The Dancing Crab is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

East Norman's newest bankFoundation is laid on what will be the third Tinker Federal Credit Union in Norman, located at 1451 12th Ave. SE.

Matthew Stratton, SVP of Marketing for TFCU, said the credit union is always looking for ways to offer more convenience for members. He said with membership growing in Norman, a location in east Norman seemed like the next step.

"The new branch will make TFCU more convenient to a large and growing part of Norman, so we can better serve our existing members who live and work in the area and also reach out to potential new members," Stratton said.

The completion date on the third Norman location is estimated at the end of Q1 2022.

Tires and auto customization at Texas TiresEast side residents looking for rims and tires can check out Texas Tires' 51st location at 1300 Alameda St. opened a Norman location in May at 1300 Alameda St. The family-owned auto customization shop started in Fort Worth in 1996 and has since expanded to 55 stores across the country.

Samer Elqutub, manager of Texas Tires Norman, said he helps customers get new wheels and tires for standard passenger cars, sports cars, jeeps, SUVS and trucks, in addition to other customization options.

"We do the whole nine yards: suspension work, alignments and truck accessories like running boards and rail guards," Elqutub said. "If someone wants to install a Jeep bumper, for example, we can do that too."

Elqutub said the Norman community has been friendly and welcoming, but joked that some customers are initially "wary because of the name 'Texas.'"

"We're Boomer Sooner all the way," Elqutub said. "I actually started working on several of the coaches' rides."

Texas Tires Norman is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at jelkins@normantranscript.com or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.