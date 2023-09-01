What's new at Nippert Stadium? Here's what to know before going to UC's home opener

UC football is back!

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats, who joined the Big 12 Conference this year, start their 2023 season at Nippert Stadium on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Cincy fans attending the game should wear white.

Tickets to the game are sold out, though some resale tickets are available on SeatGeek.

Nippert Stadium has been the Bearcats' home since 1901 and is the second-oldest playing site for college football in the country. Here's a look at what's new to the stadium this year and what to know before you go.

Nippert Stadium has been the Cincinnati Bearcats' home for over 100 years. The 2023 football season starts at UC on Sept. 2.

What's new at Nippert Stadium in 2023?

There are new game day experiences and concessions at Nippert Stadium this year. Here are some things to look for:

Game day perimeter is now expanded to include the Tangeman University Center, with food options like Chick-fil-A, Qdoba and Panda Express.

Big 12 conference flags will fly above Herschede-Shank Pavilion.

New stadium signage that will "echo the stadium's history," according to a press release.

Rhinegeist Brewery's Cincy Light lager will be served in the stadium.

Other new concessions items include Ben's Soft Pretzels, Big Cat Sandwich, Donatos Pizza, two new Rhinegeist Brewery vans and food trucks.

How to buy Bearcats football tickets

Season tickets are sold out for the 2023 season. Single-game tickets are available online at gobearcats.com/sports/2019/2/5/football-tickets.aspx. Use the Nippert Seats3D Viewer to see the view of the field from your seat.

The Bearcats ticket office opens four hours before kickoff and remains open the entire game. Public will call is located at the Fifth Third ticket office and will also open four hours prior to the game.

When does Nippert Stadium open?

Nippert Stadium's gates open two hours before kickoff.

What can I bring inside Nippert Stadium?

Nippert Stadium has a clear bag policy. See bag dimensions and other specifics at gobearcats.com.

These bags are permitted:

Clear tote bag.

Clear diaper/infant bags.

Medically necessary bags.

Plastic storage bag.

Clear backpack or cinch bag.

Backless cushion.

Small clutch or belt bag.

These items are not:

Backpacks.

Camera or binoculars cases.

Umbrellas.

Tinted plastic bags.

Printed plastic bags.

Purses.

Seat cushions with pockets.

Oversized tote bags.

Laser pointers.

Compressed gasses or air horns.

The Bearcats will take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for their home opener Sept. 2.

Are pets allowed?

Service animals are allowed at UC athletic events. Emotional support animals and other pets are not.

Where to park for home Bearcats football games

Game day parking is available at Eden Garage for $25. Pre-paid parking is available at Eden Garage and Clifton lots for $23 and can be purchased at gobearcats.evenue.net.

Americans with Disabilities Act-complicit parking is available at the Woodside Garage on a pre-paid basis.

Parking starts six hours before game time and expires at 3 a.m.

What about parking lot tailgating?

Tailgating is allowed at UC parking facilities. According to the school's website, fans can enjoy a beverage and food by their car as long as they keep driving lanes clear. Parked cars can't take up multiple spaces, and grills are not allowed.

Traffic changes before and after games

Traffic changes occur in the UC area before and after football games. Here's what to know.

Before the game:

Corry Boulevard becomes one-way from Jefferson Avenue to Dennis Street one hour before kickoff.

Campus Green Garage passholders will be directed into parking spots two hours before game time.

Cars will enter the Stratford Heights Garage from Stratford Avenue. The Clifton Avenue entry/exit will be closed.

After the game:

Cars exiting Woodside Garage will have to turn left westbound on Martin Luther King Drive starting at the top of the game's fourth quarter.

Campus Green Garage exits on Campus Green Drive and Woodside Drive will be used.

Cars will exit the CCM Garage on Backstage Drive.

Corry Boulevard will be one-way to Jefferson Avenue for cars exiting the Corry Garage.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats: See Nippert Stadium bag policy, parking, more