What's next for Xavier Watts? Notre Dame football's star safety has options for 2024

SOUTH BEND — Xavier Watts, enjoying a breakout season on the back end of Notre Dame football’s well-regarded defense, has some thinking to do.

His seven interceptions are two more than anyone else at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, and the Omaha, Neb., product graduated in May with a design degree that included a concentration in visual communication.

After redshirting in 2020, the fourth-year junior has another year of eligibility if he wishes to use it rather than enter the NFL Draft. That uncertainty seemingly was part of his reasoning in opting not to be honored on Senior Day last Saturday against Wake Forest.

“He didn’t want to be considered a senior,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “I talked with a lot of those guys that might be going into their fourth year: ‘Do you want to be considered a senior this year?’ And he was one of them that did not.”

Of the five players listed on Notre Dame’s roster as fourth-year juniors in terms of athletics, only nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina chose to run out to midfield on Senior Day. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound run stuffer from Brighton, Colo., is set to graduate in December with a business degree and would have two years of remaining eligibility as a lightly used transfer.

Keanaaina intends to pursue a master’s degree in health administration, a program Notre Dame does not offer.

As for Watts, Freeman said: “I don’t know what he is going to do in his future, and he hasn’t made a decision.”

Asked to share his pitch to Watts regarding another year at the college level, defensive coordinator Al Golden shook his head.

“That's for X and his family, and if there's any conversations, those are private,” Golden said. “I don't believe in pitching. If young people ask questions, I just came from the other side. I spent six years there (as an NFL assistant).

“I know the inner workings of it, what all goes into those decisions, what they're looking for, how it’s scouted, how it's evaluated, and ultimately, how those decisions are made. So, I can help them with the secret sauce on the other side.”

Feedback from NFL scouting sources was shared with interested individuals on the Notre Dame roster during the recent bye week. But there were no recommendations for players with tantalizing options.

“In terms of making a decision, I'm not here to influence anybody,” Golden said. “Just make sure they understand how important they are and the role they would have moving forward, but other than that, we give them the facts and then they have to make the decision.”

