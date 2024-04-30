Wolves vs. Nuggets is set. Here's everything we know about Round 2.

The Timberwolves made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in their NBA Western Conference quarterfinal series, giving them a week or so off before starting Round 2.

Late Monday night, the Wolves found out who their next opponent will be. The Denver Nuggets, defending NBA champions and No. 2 seed in the West, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 on Jamal Murray's 14-foot jumper with four seconds remaining. That victory gave the Nuggets a 4-1 series win, so the Wolves will travel to Denver for Game 1 Saturday and Game 2 Monday. Here's the full schedule. Game times have yet to be determined.

Game 1: Saturday, May 4 at Denver

Game 2: Monday, May 6 at Denver

Game 3: Friday, May 10 at Timberwolves

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 at Timberwolves

If necessary

Game 5: Tuesday, May 14 at Denver

Game 6: Thursday, May 16 at Timberwolves

Game 7: Sunday, May 19 at Denver

The Timberwolves lost their first play-in game last year to the Lakers, ended up the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and lost their opening series to the Nuggets 4-1.

Timberwolves Round 2 tickets

The Wolves announced tickets for the potential next three home games will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can buy on their website www.timberwolves.com/tickets or call 612-673-1234.