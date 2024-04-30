Advertisement

Wolves vs. Nuggets is set. Here's everything we know about Round 2.

Star Tribune staff, Star Tribune
·1 min read

The Timberwolves made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in their NBA Western Conference quarterfinal series, giving them a week or so off before starting Round 2.

Late Monday night, the Wolves found out who their next opponent will be. The Denver Nuggets, defending NBA champions and No. 2 seed in the West, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 on Jamal Murray's 14-foot jumper with four seconds remaining. That victory gave the Nuggets a 4-1 series win, so the Wolves will travel to Denver for Game 1 Saturday and Game 2 Monday. Here's the full schedule. Game times have yet to be determined.

Game 1: Saturday, May 4 at Denver

Game 2: Monday, May 6 at Denver

Game 3: Friday, May 10 at Timberwolves

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 at Timberwolves

If necessary

Game 5: Tuesday, May 14 at Denver

Game 6: Thursday, May 16 at Timberwolves

Game 7: Sunday, May 19 at Denver

The Timberwolves lost their first play-in game last year to the Lakers, ended up the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and lost their opening series to the Nuggets 4-1.

Timberwolves Round 2 tickets

The Wolves announced tickets for the potential next three home games will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can buy on their website www.timberwolves.com/tickets or call 612-673-1234.