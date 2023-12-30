What's next for Ty Simpson? Alabama football quarterback talks future, making decision

PASADENA, California — During the hour-long media day session, Alabama football backup quarterback Ty Simpson spent much of it sitting at a round table to the left of Tyler Buchner.

Buchner, another backup quarterback, has already made clear he will be leaving Alabama after the season ends. He announced he will be transferring to Notre Dame to play lacrosse.

It remains to be seen whether the guy who was sitting next to him Saturday also decides to transfer out.

Simpson was competing with Jalen Milroe for the starting quarterback job coming into the 2023 season, but he never found a way to surpass him. When Alabama officially named a starter before Ole Miss, it was Milroe and has been Milroe the rest of the way.

Milroe has already announced he will be back next season; Has Simpson made a decision?

"I’m really just focused on Michigan right now," Simpson told The Tuscaloosa News. "I haven’t really thought about where I’m going or if I’m going to stay or whatever. I love this team, I love this coaching staff, I love the University of Alabama. But right now I’m just really focused on, if my number gets called, beating Michigan."

If Alabama loses the Rose Bowl, the former five-star quarterback won't have tons of time to think about his decision. The transfer portal window closes Jan. 2 for all players not part of a New Year's Six bowl, and those players have an extended five days.

Does that make things stressful having a small window?

"It certainly does," Simpson said. "You look at Malik Murphy who’s a friend of mine at Texas. He felt like transferring was best for him and he left the team when they were going to the playoffs. It certainly does. But I think there’s a lot of credibility with staying and waiting out and making sure this is the right place to be or whatever. It certainly does for sure. At the same time, I committed to the University of Alabama at the start of the season and when I was a recruit and I’m going to own up to that commitment until the season ends."

If Simpson decides to return, the quarterback room will be crowded in 2024. After Milroe, as of right now, the room will include Dylan Lonergan, Eli Holstein and Julian Sayin, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 class who is with the team this week as an early enrollee.

Simpson in his second season with the Crimson Tide served as Milroe's primary backup. He saw time in six games, finishing the season 11 of 20 (55%) for 179 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked five times but ran for two touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Simpson entered after Buchner against South Florida, and Simpson managed enough to get Alabama the win. He completed 5 of 9 passes that day for 73 yards but was sacked five times in about a half of action. He did run for a touchdown in the game vs. USF, though. And he almost had a long touchdown run vs. Chattanooga, but he let go of the ball short of the goal line.

"I’ve certainly grown a lot, to the USF game to the last games I’ve been in, I’ve certainly got to hold onto the ball, but that’s a learning moment," Simpson said. "Confidence in myself and confidence and understanding what the offense is trying to do, I feel like it’s been a night and day difference. I’m really excited about my future."

