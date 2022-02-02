What's next for Tom Brady after NFL retirement
The star quarterback announced his retirement on Tuesday after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins.
Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL after 22 years.
The uber-competitive rookie phenom will be part of a world record attempt as the video game will be projected over the Las Vegas Strip. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Tom Brady is officially calling it a career after 22 NFL seasons, walking away as the most decorated player in league history. Tyler Sullivan, a staff NFL writer for CBS Sports, joined Lilia Luciano on CBS news to discuss the quarterback's legendary career.
Jim Harbaugh reportedly plans on agreeing if offered by the Vikings.
It's not uncommon for players to come away from meetings with teams believing they will be that team's draft pick
This simple five-step routine is weight-free.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.
He claims this was an instance of being interviewed to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to consider ethnically diverse candidates for jobs.
Bill Belichick hasn't been accused of racism. But his text messages are at the center of a lawsuit.
On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet. Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders. Watch the clip. [more]
Peyton Manning reacted to Tom Brady's official retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt statement.
Quarterback Tom Brady posted many Instagram stories after retiring from the NFL, and one was directed at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
The first rule of Tank Club is don’t talk about Tank Club. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly did, and it could actually take him down as an NFL owner. The landmark lawsuit filed Tuesday by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores contains an accusation that Ross’s desire to tank in 2019 became sufficiently great to prompt [more]
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name unveiled Wednesday comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.
The 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is poised to be led by Tom Brady and a couple other great NFL players.
Las Vegas Raiders players weren't exactly thrilled to hear longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was hired as their new head coach, according to a report.