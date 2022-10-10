What's next for Steelers after 1-4 start to 2022? 'NFL Now'
What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers after 1-4 start to 2022.
Justin Fields authored the best half of his career Sunday in Minnesota. It's proof of potential and evidence the "generational quarterback prospect" who was promised is still there.
The Packers generated 16 pressures on Giants QB Daniel Jones on Sunday, but coverage breakdowns ruined the pass-rushing effort.
On SportsNite, Jason Spells, John Jastremski and Anthony McCarron put the wrap on a huge win for the Mets in Game 2 of the Mets-Padres series, and then look ahead to Wild Card Game 3. Will Chris Bassitt step up as the starting pitcher and help push the Mets to the next round?
A week after being called off the bench and thrust into his first NFL regular-season game, the rookie quarterback benefited from a full week of preparation and plenty of support from his teammates during New England's 29-0 win over Detroit. The game was the most complementary of the season between the offense and defense. It included a touchdown pass by Zappe, five field goals by Nick Folk and a fumble returned for a touchdown by Kyle Dugger.
The 1989 NFL season began with a very uncharacteristic performance by the Steelers. They lost at home to the Browns in historically bad fashion. Sunday’s loss in Buffalo has made that 51-0 debacle relevant again. The 38-3 splattering by the Bills was the worst loss the Steelers have endured since September 10, 1989. The Steelers [more]
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 5's biggest storylines, including the continued struggles of the Rams' offense. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The best and worst PFF grades from the Vikings' Week 5 clash vs the Bears
From Justin Fields' development to the disappearance of the Bears defensive vets, here are our takeaways from Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his recap of every Sunday game from Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst shares his insights on Week 5's Sunday action.
Taysom Hill was fantasy royalty in Week 5, scoring four TDs and qualifying at two different positions. Scott Pianowski examines Sunday's highs and lows.
Jalen Hurts is never satisfied, hes never content, and even if he went 50-for-50 with 50 touchdown passes hed find something he didn't do well. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
The New York Jets perfectly roasted the Miami Dolphins after their Week 5 victory over their AFC East rival.