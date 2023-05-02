What's next? After roller-coaster April, Texas hopes to solidify men's basketball roster

Rodney Terry's first month as Texas men's basketball head coach has been a tumultuous one. He's seen key players from this past season's Elite Eight team move on and key recruits decommit, but he has also added some new players, too.

The roster for the Texas men’s basketball team could undergo another facelift this week after head coach Rodney Terry and his staff welcome a pair of portal players to campus for official visits.

Or not.

In this era of college basketball, it’s hard to know which players will be on any given team until the season gets close to tipping off with the start of fall practices in October.

Terry understands the tumultuous landscape, as he recently told the American-Statesman during an “On Second Thought’ podcast. He knows players arrive and depart on a yearly basis, which made him especially appreciative of what Texas did this last season, when the Longhorns went 29-9, won the Big 12 Tournament and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

“You cherish the moments you have with the guys you have for that season,” Terry said. “You appreciate what the guys have done for you in your program. Whether you have them for one year, two years, three years, you're highly supportive of them if they choose to do something in the future. Again, it's what college athletics is now.”

How did April shape Texas' roster?

Over the past month, the current state of college athletics has taken a toll on Terry’s program. As painful as it may be for Texas fans, let’s recap the Longhorns' departures this spring:

∙ Timmy Allen, Jabari Rice, Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr used up their eligibility after playing crucial roles for Texas this past season;

∙ After not seeing any playing time this past season, redshirt freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, a member of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class, entered the portal and signed with Washington, D.C., hometown program Georgetown;

∙ Freshman guard Arterio Morris entered the portal and signed with Kansas after being a regular member of Texas’ nine-man rotation;

∙ Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter and freshman forward Dillon Mitchell both declared for the NBA draft after starring this past season, although both retain their college eligibility and could return to Texas;

∙ Five-star guard AJ Johnson, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, decommitted from Texas and stated his intentions to play professional basketball next season in Australia;

∙ And five-star forward Ron Holland, the only other member of Texas' 2023 class, decommitted last week although he said he will consider re-upping with the Longhorns as he considers opportunities at schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky and Kansas as well as professional options.

But April also included some good news for Texas, which has enough players to form a core for next year’s squad:

∙ Forward Brock Cunningham, a key rotation player over the past four years, confirmed that he will return for a sixth season;

∙ Forward Dylan Disu, a breakout star who earned the Big 12 Tournament’s most outstanding player honor, also announced his return after weighing professional options;

∙ Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward with two years of eligibility remaining, arrived from Virginia and gives the team an elite defensive presence in the paint;

∙ And guard Max Abmas, who also has two years of eligibility left, is transferring from Oral Roberts after averaging more than 20 points per game in each of the past three seasons.

Those four will team with returning players in freshman forward Alex Anamweke, redshirt freshman forward Cole Bott and redshirt freshman guard Gavin Perryman, who combined to play 121 minutes this past season. Terry and his staff are also optimistic that Hunter and Mitchell could return to school after exploring their draft options. Both players will receive an evaluation from the NBA’s undergraduate advisory committee and have until May 31 to remove their names from the draft.

In particular, Hunter has said he will be back at Texas if he withdraws his name from the draft.

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry expressed gratitude at the players who have left the program in the offseason while saying "we just move on to the next chapter in terms of trying to put our team together.”

With the portal still open, who are the Horns eyeing?

Of course, Terry will continue to examine Texas' options in the portal. UTA guard Chendall Weaver and UTEP forward Ze'Rik Onyema will reportedly visit Texas this week, and both seem like good fits for the Horns’ roster. The 6-foot-3 Weaver was the Western Athletic Conference's freshman of the year after averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists while the 6-8 Onyema averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for UTEP, where he was recruited by Terry when the Texas coach was UTEP's head coach.

The Texas coaching staff will likely work the portal all summer, like it did last season when reeling in Rice in August.

Bidding farewell to players while searching for their replacements isn’t new for Terry, who helped entice portal players Allen, Disu, Rice and Bishop to Texas when he served as an assistant to Chris Beard.

“Obviously, we've benefited over the years in being able to attract really good guys out of the portal,” he said. “I mean, we've built our team in the last two years out of the portal.

“Arterio Morris, Rowan, those guys did a great job for us this season. They did everything we asked them to do. If they chose to do something different moving forward, all you can do is applaud them for what they did for you this season. They helped us win the Big 12 championship. They helped us in postseason play, and you wish them well in the future. We just move on to the next chapter in terms of trying to put our team together.”

Construction of future squads will continue to include the recruitment of elite high school players, said Terry, even if both Holland and Johnson decommitted to possibly pursue professional careers. Teaming veteran players with uber-talented prospects that may just play one season is part of today’s college game even if it comes with the risk of blue-chippers chasing professional dreams as soon as possible.

“I think there's a blend that you could have,” Terry said. “For us, at the University of Texas, we want to be able to still attract the best high school guys that could come here, that have potential of being professional players at some point in their careers.

"We want the best players in the state of Texas — high school guys — to have an opportunity to play at the University of Texas and be impact players for us. We're not going to shy away from recruiting those kind of guys and recruiting the portal and trying to stay older, as well.”

