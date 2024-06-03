What's next for the OKC Thunder? Player report cards, key offseason dates

The OKC Thunder enjoyed a historic season.

OKC (57-25) became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history. It then reached the Western Conference semifinals, where it suffered a 4-2 series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's a look at what's next for OKC, including end-of-season player report cards and key offseason dates.

OKC Thunder end-of-season player report cards

Over the next three weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

OKC has the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. It marks the fourth straight year that the Thunder will have a lottery pick.

When does 2024 NBA free agency begin?

Each NBA team may begin negotiating with its own upcoming free agents the day after the last game of the NBA Finals, which will end no later than June 23.

Teams are then able to negotiate with all other upcoming free agents at 5 p.m. CT on June 30. Contracts can be signed beginning at 11:01 p.m. on July 6.

OKC is in a position to be buyers during free agency. It'll have about $35 million in cap space.

When is 2024 NBA Summer League?

Here are the dates for the NBA's Summer League events:

July 6, 7 and 9: California Classic Summer League in Sacramento & San Francisco

July 8-10: Salt Lake City Summer League (Utah, Memphis, OKC and Philadelphia)

July 12-22: Las Vegas Summer League

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder: Player report cards, key offseason dates