What's next for Michigan, Jim Harbaugh after winning the college football national title?

Michigan walked away with this year's college football national title after defeating Washington in the final game. It was a cathartic moment for both coach Jim Harbaugh and Wolverines fans as the school won its first national title since 1997 and Harbaugh completed the task of restoring the program to a place among the nation's elite.

What were the key moments in the victory and how did they slow down quarterback Michael Penix and the high-powered offense of the Huskies?

Amid the celebration, there were already questions about next year and the future of Michigan and also Harbaugh, who could be enticed to return to the NFL in a quest to win a Super Bowl with the job done at his alma mater.

There will be plenty of contenders for the crown next season amid a new landscape in the sport with the expansion of the Big Ten and SEC and the effective disbanding of the Pac-12. Who will be the biggest challengers?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address these topics and more in this season's final version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh forecast after college football national title