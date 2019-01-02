After firing the entire offensive staff, what's next for Manny Diaz at Miami?

Manny Diaz, center, smiles during a news conference after being introduced as Miami’s new head coach. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Now that he is in place as the head coach at Miami, Manny Diaz did not waste any time making a big change.

After three seasons as Miami’s defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the head coach at Temple last month. But he was brought back to Miami after Mark Richt’s surprising decision to resign.

Diaz, a Miami native, had his introductory press conference on Wednesday and confirmed to reporters that he has decided not to retain the entire offensive staff. That includes Richt’s son, Jon, the quarterbacks coach. Diaz also let go strength and conditioning coach Gus Felder.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was to announce to the offensive staff that they will not be retained for the 2019 season. And I had to do the same thing with Coach Felder in the weight room,” Diaz said. “The vision goes to the future, and my first task is to hire an outstanding staff that’s ready to take Miami to another level to the point where we’re competing in the mix for the College Football Playoff every year.”

Miami, plagued by offensive issues, went 7-6 in 2018

Miami vaulted back into the national spotlight with a 10-0 start in 2017, but has gone 7-9 in the time since, including a 7-6 record in 2018. The 2018 season came to a sputtering end with a 35-3 loss to Wisconsin the Pinstripe Bowl. Less than a week later, Richt was out and Diaz was in.

Diaz is tasked with revamping a team plagued by serious struggles on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the quarterback position.

As Pete Thamel explained on the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Richt knew he had some changes to make if he were to move forward. Instead, he decided to step aside after just three seasons at his alma mater.

“Richt knew that he had to make changes on offense and his son, Jon, is the quarterbacks coach and Richt was calling plays. So this would involve a heavy overhaul. One of the reasons Richt took the Miami job, I’ve been told, is it gave his son a place to continue his career and build it on out,” Thamel said

“Richt, I don’t know if he was told, ‘you have to fire your son,’ but he had to make changes. And his son was going to be in a less significant role. Richt, who is kind of old school and comfortable, was probably going to have to bring in someone else on offense. I think that gave him pause.”

(The Miami discussion begins around the 50:00 mark below. The podcast was taped before Diaz’s hire.)

‘We have to get the quarterback position fixed’

Diaz’s defenses have been a strong point of Miami in recent years. Now he will bring in a revamped offensive staff in the hopes of having that side of the ball match the level of play brought to the table consistently by his defenses. The “most important hire,” he said, will be the offensive coordinator. There are already three finalists for the position, he said.

Once the staff is in place, improved quarterback play will be a top priority.

“We have to get the quarterback position fixed. We have some young guys on our campus that have shown flashes, who have shown that they have ability. You don’t win at Miami with flashes and you don’t win at Miami with potential. You have to perform,” Diaz said.

The Hurricanes return three young quarterbacks: N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams. Perry was a part-time starter alongside senior Malik Rosier throughout 2018, but has had some off-field issues. He was suspended for the season opener and also faced discipline after posting a sexually explicit video on Snapchat.

All three, Perry included, will be given a “clean slate” of sorts moving into 2019. But Diaz said the program will explore all avenues to improve the position. That seems to already be coming to fruition Wednesday with a report that Miami is pursuing Tyree Jackson, a talented graduate transfer from Buffalo.

“Everybody will be given a clean slate. We will start from scratch with what we have on campus. And we will look under every nook and cranny across the entire country to make sure we are best positioned in the quarterback room to attack the 2019 season,” Diaz said.

‘We are all responsible for 7-6’

Moving ahead to 2019, Diaz pointed to Notre Dame and Clemson as examples of programs that have made ascensions to the top of college football like the one Miami hopes to embark upon.

“For that to happen, though, there has to be accountability. If we’re going to be who we say we are and we’re going to hold our players accountable for their actions then we know as coaches that we have to be held by the same account. What happened this year was not good enough at the University of Miami,” Diaz said.

“Everyone in this building has to own 7-6, starting with me. We are all responsible for 7-6. It is all of our responsibility to do everything we can to make sure that never happens again. It was on all of us.”

