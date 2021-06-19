What's next for the Jazz?
Steve Smith and Quentin Richardson break down what the Jazz should do in the off-season.
The Clippers rallied from 25 down to shock the Jazz in Game 6 and advance to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
A 25-point comeback.
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
The Warriors need luck in regards to getting the fourth selection, and then they need this player to be available ...
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
As is normally the case when an All-Star is involved, some have started proposing Kemba Walker deals to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's what fans and analysts are saying about Friday's big trade.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
The Warriors might have the NBA's most attractive trade package. But at the moment, there isn't anyone available who is worth that price.
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.
Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins explains why he loves the Kemba Walker trade for Boston.
Seth Curry saved the Philadelphia 76ers' season.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
The former Boston shooting guard could perhaps have his eye on the vacancy with the team he won a title with as a player in 1986.
Al Horford is back in Boston after the Celtics acquired him in a trade with the Thunder, and he seems pretty happy with the move, judging by his Instagram page.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
Here's a look at how young center Moses Brown, who the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Thunder involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford, can help Boston's frontcourt.
The Sixers managed to push their series with the Hawks to Game 7, but there's already a reason to start sweating. By Adam Hermann