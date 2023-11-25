What's next for IU football, Tom Allen? 'We go out and recruit our own team tomorrow.'

Saturday's 35-31 loss to Purdue was a heartbreaker for the Indiana football team and its fans.

Now that the offseason has begun for the Hoosiers after a 3-9 season, coach Tom Allen believes the IU staff has some work to do.

"We go out and recruit our own team tomorrow," Allen said after the Old Oaken Bucket game concluded.

After another difficult season, Allen knows he has to retain his own players from entering the transfer portal. Indiana has a 9-26 record over the past three seasons — second worst in the Power Five — and is 3-23 in the Big Ten.

