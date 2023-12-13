What's next for Hallsville football? How the program is starting its search for a football coach

Justin Conyers' departure from Hallsville to coach Hickman football was a massive move that shook up Boone County High School football.

The Kewpies have their man. Now, Hallsville needs to make its own decision.

According to Hallsville Activities Director Brad Blakemore, Hallsville has a process in mind for starting that process.

It won't be easy to replace Conyers, especially at Hallsville. In his five seasons, Conyers won two district titles and played in two more district title games. He also oversaw the installation of a turf field at Hallsville High School.

"Coach Conyers has been a wonderful leader for our football team and we are grateful for all of his efforts," Blakemore said in an email to the Tribune. "His impact in the classroom and on the playing field have been invaluable in helping us establish a winning culture."

Now, Hallsville needs to fill those shoes.

In his five seasons, Conyers won 37 games. In the five seasons before Conyers, Hallsville won 26 combined games. Not to mention, Conyers' tutelage led to Hallsville players earning all-state honors and earning scholarships to play college football.

Hallsville's Brayden Matheney (1) stretches out for a first down during the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinals at Centralia High School on Oct. 28, 2023, in Centralia, Mo.

The process to find Hallsville's next coach will take a little time, but it will begin internally. Blakemore told the Tribune that Hallsville athletics plans to discuss the position internally before posting the opening externally.

Because of this, Blakemore said Hallsville does not anticipate naming an interim head coach at this time. It could point to the program wanting to move quickly in finding its next football coach during a month when most of Hallsville's football players are taking part in other sports.

Either way, the Hallsville job should be an attractive one for head coaches looking to move up to Class 3 or for coordinators at bigger programs who are looking for a chance to run their own program.

As a team, Hallsville will return Isaac Stinson, Tison Perrigo, Dalvin Smith and Brayden Matheney, amongst plenty of others. Stinson and Perrigo were all-district honorees, and Smith was an all-conference player.

Matheney will return as Hallsville's starting quarterback after starting his junior season, which saw him finish with 2,452 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Matheney filled in for an injured Colton Nichols. Last year, Matheney was the outright starter and allowed Nichols to contribute as a playmaker.

Whoever takes the head coaching job at Hallsville will have an experienced starting quarterback, plus two notable intangibles: a local rivalry and an invested town.

Conyers was instrumental in bringing a rivalry with Centralia to the forefront. Prior to playing each other in 2020, Centralia and Hallsville, separated by about nine miles, last played in 2010. Since 2020, Hallsville and Centralia have played every season and have become a premier mid-Missouri rivalry.

Hallsville's senior class lines up for pregame ceremony before a game against Blair Oaks at Hallsville High School on Oct. 13, 2023, in Hallsville, Mo.

"These two schools should have been playing each other years ago," Conyers told the Tribune in 2022 of the Hallsville-Centralia rivalry. "Why it took this long for us to get on each other's schedules, I don't know why, but it is now."

Conyers also brought out the passion in the Hallsville football fanbase.

Every home game was an important viewing. It felt like the entire town was at Hallsville home games, especially during the years when Hallsville won district titles, finished the regular season undefeated or took on Centralia in the playoffs.

That was all Conyers' doing.

What remains is an athletic program that's eternally grateful to Conyers for instilling success.

"Hickman is getting a great coach and an even better person to lead their football program," Blakemore said. "We wish Justin and his family nothing but the best moving forward!"

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What next for Hallsville football after Justin Conyers' departure