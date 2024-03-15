What's next for Giants, including more free agent targets and 2024 NFL Draft plans

The first week of free agency is over.

What have the Giants accomplished so far? What’s to come?

Let’s recap...

Who they’ve added so far

OLB Brian Burns (trade via Panthers)

S Jalen Mills (Patriots)

OG Jon Runyan Jr. (Packers)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders)

QB Drew Lock (Seahawks)

RB Devin Singletary (Texans)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (Bills)

TE Jack Stoll (Eagles)

Major departures

RB Saquon Barkley (Eagles)

S Xavier McKinney (Packers)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Jets)

CB Adoree' Jackson (unsigned)

Remaining needs

The Giants still need another cornerback. They’re high on Deonte Banks, last year’s first-round pick, but have very little next to him.

The team pursued Darious Williams, but weren’t willing to go as high as the Rams (three years, $22.5 million).

Receiver is another position that must be addressed as the offense is still absent a legitimate No. 1 target. Tight end could quickly join the list, too, if Darren Waller decides to retire. The Giants will look to pair a physical presence with Singletary in the backfield.

The Giants are not expected to make any additional splashes in free agency. Their forthcoming additions will be value deals. Their next major plays will be in the NFL Draft.

Potential free agent targets

RB J.K. Dobbins

RB Alexander Mattison

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

CB Tre’Davious White

Have draft plans changed?

The Giants remain open-minded as it pertains to the draft. All options are on the table at No. 6, even after signing Lock, sources told SNY.

The main position to watch here is quarterback, specifically Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. The buzz is there that he’s the player the Giants want. League sources spoke highly of McCarthy when polled by SNY. One high-ranking executive said he’ll be a "better pro than college player." Another general manager said he has everything teams look for — size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, played in a pro-style offense. He added "he’s also very coachable."