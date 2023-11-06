What's next for Giants after Daniel Jones' season-ending injury? 'The Insiders'
The Insiders discuss what's next for the New York Giants after quarterback Daniel Jones' season-ending injury.
The Insiders discuss what's next for the New York Giants after quarterback Daniel Jones' season-ending injury.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The New York Giants quarterback missed the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
The Mets have a new manager, and it's not the guy everyone has been talking about for the last few months.
After speculation Craig Counsell would sign with Milwaukee or New York, a mystery team stepped in.
Stephen Vogt spent the 2023 season as a bullpen coach with the Mariners.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.
The upcoming Summer Olympics will be the last dance for Steve Kerr.
Just five days after joining the Vikings, Josh Dobbs led them to victory. Next up: Learning his teammates' names.
Also in this week's Monday Measure: Was the hit that knocked LSU's Jayden Daniels out of the Alabama game dirty? And how has Jedd Fisch turned things around so quickly in Tucson?
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.