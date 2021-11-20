What's next for Eagles' Dallas Goedert after huge payday

What's next for Dallas Goedert after huge payday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There was a point where it looked like this might not happen.

Contract talks with the Eagles broke off over the summer, and the Eagles faced the very real possibility of losing their prized tight end to free agency after the season.

“I thought we’d have a deal done by now,” Goedert said just before the season. “But the team decided to go a different way.”

The team changed its mind.

Goedert’s four-year, $59.5 million contract extension makes him the second-highest-paid tight end in NFL history and gives the Eagles Goedert’s rights through 2025.

“Obviously, today’s a really special day,” Goedert said Friday. ”It’s something you dream about when you get into the league. I’m really thankful for the organization. … To give a kid from South Dakota this contract, obviously it means a lot and I’m just really excited to be able to stay in Philadelphia longer and hopefully go out and win a lot of games.”

Goedert only played three and a half games following the Ertz trade and caught 14 passes for 213 yards, which is a 1,000-yard pace for a full season.

He’s that rare tight end who is equally skilled as a blocker and a receiver, and now he’s being paid like it.

“I believe really highly in myself,” he said. “I believe I’m one of the best tight ends in the league, I’m always going to have that mindset. But to be paid up there, I feel like the respect that the team showed me, it’s just really cool that they see the hard work I’ve put in day in and day out to believe that I deserve it. It’s a really cool feeling and I’m grateful they see what I can do.”

Despite splitting time with Ertz over most of the last few years, Goedert has 133 catches for 1,560 yards and 10 touchdowns since the start of 2019. He’s 10th among all tight ends in receiving yards during that stretch.

In four games since the Ertz trade, Goedert trails only Travis Kelce in receiving yards among tight ends. And he missed most of the Broncos game after suffering a concussion.

“I love Philly, I love playing in Philly,” Goedert said. “I think we have a great young group of players, a great young group of players I get to go out and lead offensively, and I think we can continue to grow as a group and be really special now and over the next four years while I’m here.”

Goedert’s rookie contract was worth $5.62 million over four years, with a $2.17 million bonus.

Pretty good money.

But now he gets $35 million in one fell swoop.

“It’s surreal,” Goedert said. “You dream about getting to the second contract, you dream of all this stuff, and for it to be here, it’s pretty special. And it’s one of those things, it’s like, ‘Wow, I did it,’ but I’m excited that I’ve got a lot of football left to play, a lot of football left to prove what I can do and I’m really excited to keep growing my game.”

Asked what happened with the Eagles’ offer between September, when talks broke off, and Friday, Goedert said: “It went up.”

Goedert’s average annual salary of $14.8 million is 2nd-highest among tight ends, behind only George Kittle, who is averaging $15 million per year.

Goedert would have been a free agent this offseason without a new deal, so even though he knew he was going to get paid somewhere, he said the lack of progress toward a new deal with the Eagles has been on his mind.

“I tried not to think about it too much, I tried not to worry about it,” he said. “I knew if I just kept doing what I could do on the field that this day would come eventually and, shoot, it was well worth the weight,” he said.

Goedert, who’s expected to play Sunday against the Saints after starting the week in the concussion protocol, said the first person he called after the deal was finalized was his mom.

“It’s cool to have all this money but when you’ve got it it’s more about how can I help other people for sure.

“She’s had a big part in my life, she’s my rock, she’s the hardest worker I know,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from here, she’s given me a lot. So just to be able to tell her this for her excitement and for me it’s pretty special. Family’s always meant a lot to me and they’re super excited.

“It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid to play in the NFL, but there’s not a lot of people that do it from South Dakota. It’s just awesome the journey I’ve been on and just really excited to see what happens in the future.

“It’s cool to have all this money but when you’ve got it it’s more about how can I help other people.”

