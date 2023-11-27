What's next for Duke football? AD Nina King discusses Mike Elko's departure to Texas A&M

DURHAM – For the second time in two years, Duke athletics director Nina King will have to hire a football coach.

After two seasons in Durham, Mike Elko is set to become the head coach at Texas A&M. Aggies athletics director Ross Bjork announced Monday morning that Elko has been hired to replace Jimbo Fisher. Elko was the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

King provided an update to media members, but didn’t take questions Monday afternoon inside the Bill Brill Media Room at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Obviously, we know why we’re all here. First and foremost, I want to thank Coach Mike Elko,” King said. “He worked tirelessly in his two seasons here to truly elevate our Duke football program. We are really appreciative of Mike and the work that he did here.”

Elko, 46, has led the Blue Devils to 16 wins in 24 games. In Elko's first season as a head coach, Duke went 9-4, including a victory in the Military Bowl.

“Mike and I had great conversations, including into the late hours of (Sunday) night, relative to the investment, the growth and the support from this university and our administration for the Duke football program,” King said.

“Given that, we wish Mike and his family all the best in College Station.”

Here are the other takeaways from what King covered during her 3-minute update on Elko and Duke football, and what Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer said about Elko’s departure.

Who will be Duke football’s coach for the bowl game?

King said Trooper Taylor, Duke’s associate head coach and running backs coach, will be the Blue Devils’ interim coach for the bowl game.

“As you can imagine, (Monday) has been a busy day. This morning, one of my first phone calls was to Coach Trooper Taylor,” King said. “I asked him if he would serve as interim head coach. He has graciously agreed to do so. We will hit the ground running here with Coach Taylor as our interim head coach.”

Taylor, who joined Duke in 2019, has more than 30 years of coaching experience. His previous stops included Arkansas State, Auburn, Tennessee and Baylor.

What Duke football wants in a head coach

After making a home-run hire in Elko that led to an immediate turnaround for Duke football, King is hopeful to swing for the fences again this time around.

“Our national search for our next Duke football coach is well underway,” she said.

“As with our last search, our goal is to find an exceptional head coach to come in and lead this group of elite student-athletes. We will be thorough in our process and will certainly work swiftly, as we have done before.”

What about Duke football players, recruits?

King said she has reached out to Duke football’s current players and the recruits who have verbally committed to join the Blue Devils. As of Monday afternoon, Duke has 22 players in its 2024 recruiting class.

“Our priority is the well-being of our current student-athletes to ensure that they have what they need as they close out the semester academically, as well as prepare for a very well-earned bowl game later this month,” King said.

“To that end, I met with the current student-athletes this morning, as well as the staff … and had those conversations. Later tonight, I will Zoom with the verbally committed prospects and their families, as well as another Zoom later on with our current players’ families to be available for anybody with questions and to provide them an update.”

What Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer said about Mike Elko

Nina King’s update on Duke football took place before Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer was scheduled to have his weekly press conference ahead of the Blue Devils’ trip to Arkansas.

After talking hoops, Scheyer was asked about Elko’s departure.

“Sad to see Mike go. Mike’s still a friend of mine. … He’s a big-time coach, a good person,” Scheyer said.

“I also know Duke’s gonna be great. What we’ve been able to build on the football side the last couple years, whoever the new coach is, I'll be fully supportive.

"I can’t wait to see what happens. … I’m excited to see what the future is for Duke football. I think it’s an exciting time. As far as Mike goes, I’ll be in touch with him and be supportive. But also, I’m ready to see what we do next year.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What's next for Duke football? Nina King, Jon Scheyer talk Mike Elko