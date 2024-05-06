What's next for disappointing Phoenix Suns? Big decisions ahead

The Phoenix Suns exited the NBA postseason early, after getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. This week on The Briefing, Suns insider Duane Rankin breaks down the next steps for the team, including whether to keep or fire coach Frank Vogel.

Here are the other top stories we're watching this week:

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a repeal of the 1864 abortion law banning nearly all abortions in Arizona. But the repeal won't take effect until about September, raising questions about what will happen after the 1864 law takes effect for several weeks during the summer.

An analysis from The Arizona Republic of Gilbert "Goon" attack videos found that of the 95 people identified as having participated, police have only arrested less than one-third of them.

Formal charges could come this week to some of the 96 people arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at the three public universities in Arizona. At least one school, ASU, suspended student protesters, leaving seniors at risk of not being able to graduate this week.

Meet Arizona's newest sports celebrity: Matt Hilton, a bee specialist, helped remove a swarm during a DBacks game against the Dodgers at Chase Field. He's getting his own trading card.

