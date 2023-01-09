What's next for Baker Mayfield? 'I'm a starting quarterback. I'm confident in that'

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson chases him during the second half of the Rams' 19-16 overtime loss Sunday. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield misses his wife. He misses his puppy.

“Going to take some time just to decompress a little bit,” he said after Sunday’s 19-16 overtime defeat by the Seattle Seahawks. “Going to take some time away.”

Mayfield’s five-game tenure with the Rams was a whirlwind.

It began on Dec. 6 when the Rams claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. It peaked two days later when he came off the bench and led the Rams to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield also led the Rams to a victory over the Denver Broncos. He could not do the same against the Green Bay Packers, Chargers and Seahawks.

On Sunday, Mayfield completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards but Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted a pass to set up the winning field goal.

In his time with the Rams, Mayfield passed for four touchdowns, with two interceptions.

He said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“This place has been unbelievable for me,” Mayfield said. “I think I'm going to look back and be really, really grateful for ... the things I learned.”

Mayfield, the top pick in the 2018 draft, sounded as if he would look for an opportunity to start.

“I know I'm a starting quarterback,” he said. “I'm confident in that, and we'll just see what happens.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.