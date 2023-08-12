What's next for these 7 NY Giants players who impressed in their preseason opener

DETROIT - What's next for these seven Giants who impressed Friday despite a 21-16 loss to the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener for both teams?

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (36) tackles Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Deonte Banks, CB

Plays in real time can be deceiving. Giants rookie CB Deonte Banks didn't get beat by Lions WR Jameson Williams.Banks was step for step with him on a difficult route. Then, when the ball hit Williams' hands, Banks made a great play to stop him from completing the catch by pulling both of his arms back, refusing to give up on the play while also preventing Williams from making the catch. Superb play.

This was a strong week for Banks, the Giants' first round pick who has been in line to start opposite Adoree' Jackson since he got here this spring. He plays physical, he's technically sound and relishes a challenge. Banks is on track.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) misses a catch against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (36) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

John Michael Schmitz, C

No one has declared the center competition over, but rookie John Michael Schmitz took a big step forward in that quest to claim the job. He played the entire first half in his preseason debut and seemed to have good command with no communication issues. He was stout both in the run game and in pass protection, and was a steady presence as the rest of a makeshift line due to the starters not playing Friday struggled in spurts.

“I’m pretty hard on myself,’’ Schmitz said. “I would just say I did a good job communicating out there, I know I can do better, just being a leader up front and making sure everyone’s on the same page. The first couple of snaps you just take it all in and then things just start clicking."

Jason Pinnock, S

"They like JP. A lot."

That was the sentiment I received when asking around in the organization when Julian Love left for Seattle via free agency. Pinnock felt as though he was pigeon-holed into being solely a special teams contributor with the Jets. Once he got to the Giants last season via waivers, and after Xavier McKinney was injured during the bye week, they gave Pinnock a shot and he's made the most of it. Against the Lions, Pinnock had an interception, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup on fourth down to force a turnover on downs. At this point, it'd be a surprise if Pinnock did not win the starting job next to McKinney.

Tommy DeVito, QB

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (5) jumps over Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DeVito completed 15 of 24 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He showed some moxie and proved, even it was a preseason game, that he's coachable and resilient. The former Don Bosco star kept the football he threw to high school teammate Tommy Sweeney for his first TD pass as a pro. All of that combined together creates an interesting option to like rand DeVito a spot on the practice squad, where he will continue his development.

“I thought he operated well. Made some good decisions. Used his legs,” Brian Daboll said. “He was under some pressure sometimes there. Took care of the ball on some of those sacks. So definitely a performance to work off of.”

DeVito said his goal was “just to have fun,” and he did. But there was substance to go along with that flair, too.

"I mean, honestly I don’t know what the future holds for [what's next], but for me, it was just showing improvement day-by-day and week-by-week and obviously game-by-game," DeVito said. "It was the first preseason game so when I look at the film tomorrow, the next preseason game, I want to be able to take that leap and really just see what I did wrong and what little things I can clean up, ball placement on some things even if it might’ve been completions, it could’ve been better and gotten a couple more yards. At the end of training camp, show the growth that I’ve made from the time that I walked in the door."

Jordon Riley, DT

Don't look now, but Giants seventh-round pick Jordon Riley is starting to stand out and make the most of his chances with Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) and Ryder Anderson (arm) sidelined and A'Shawn Robinson working his way back after being activated from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Monday.

Riley held his own in 1-on-1 drills Tuesday, and on Wednesday he combined with Kayvon Thibodeaux to force a fumble during 11-on-11 team drills. In the final team period of the session, Riley was with the first team defense alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams up front. His strong play carried over to Friday night and he's already showing a knack for stopping the run.

Tomon Fox, OLB

The second-year pro provided a spark early in the game, and his pass rush moves were on display. Fox showed great bend around the edge. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are the starting duo, and there is the feeling that they have yet to reach their ceiling, which the Giants can only hope is coming this season. Fox flashed a lot against the Lions, so we'll see if that results in more chances with the starters.

Gray didn't seem to get changes to show he can carry the load at running back just yet. But he was explosive and decisive as the kickoff return. And as the punt returner, Gray caught everything that came his way.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants: What's next for these 7 players who impressed Friday night